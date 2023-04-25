Sebastopol's Anzac Day service was a coming together of all factions of the community to remember, with local schools, sport clubs, and community groups playing their part.
Sebastopol RSL secretary and event organiser Kevin Scott said it was an important day, at a national - and local - level.
"For this community here, as you can see by the numbers here today, they're very strong and focused on ANZAC Day, and for obvious reasons," he said.
"They have family members who contributed to the [Australian Defence Force] and served overseas.
"Some came back, some unfortunately didn't. So it's important for the community to see that we carry it on and we carry it on here in Sebastopol."
Throughout the service, Phoenix College Army cadets stood at the cenotaph, flags were carried by Ballarat 7th Scout Group, and students from local primary schools, members of Sebastopol Football Netball Club, and Sebastopol RSL members were among those who lay wreaths.
Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre secretary Andrew Hamilton said it was a day to remember and work towards unity as a country.
"We do need to remember everyone. It's not just the one group that went and served there was people many backgrounds that came together, and while overseas served together as one," he said.
"The myth that in WWI the Anzacs were all bronzed Aussies ... they weren't all just from English backgrounds. There was people of German background there was people of Greek background, there was Chinese, Indigenous soldiers.
"They served and then afterwards, unfortunately, people with other agendas that most likely didn't go overseas and served ... didn't give them the recognition for their service to the country, which is a thing that we need to fix today.
"And it's up to a lot of people to do that as a country. We need to make sure that we heal, we want to come together as one."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.