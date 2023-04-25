The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Anzac Day 2023: Large crowds at cenotaph to honour service men and women

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stories of the young men from Ballarat who lost their lives on the beaches of Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, took centre stage in Ballarat's Anzac Day commemorations as a large crowd gathered to pay tribute to the country's service men and women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.