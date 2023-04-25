The stories of the young men from Ballarat who lost their lives on the beaches of Gallipoli on April 25, 1915, took centre stage in Ballarat's Anzac Day commemorations as a large crowd gathered to pay tribute to the country's service men and women.
Sixteen Ballarat men lost their lives on the day and 2000 Australians were either killed or wounded.
Major Christopher Fox, operations officer of the 8/7 Battalion Royal Victoria regiment and who served in Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea, addressed the service at the Ballarat Cenotaph explaining how on that day and the campaign following the legend of the Anzac was born.
"It was a day of heroism, confusion, bravery and fear," he said. "But the Australian fighting spirit was thrust on to the world and the Anzac legend was born ... to make the best of any situation, not let mates, down, to laugh in the face of adversity, camaraderie, courage and sacrifice."
While there are no surviving WWI veterans, a handful of World War II veterans took part in Ballarat's Anzac Day march along Sturt Street in golf buggies while those who served in other conflicts and peacekeeping missions since completed the march to the cenotaph.
Crowds lined both sides of Sturt Street as the march took place from Lyons Street North to the cenotaph, passing the field of white crosses bearing a name and a red poppy to represent Ballarat returned services personnel who were killed in action or have since died.
Afghanistan veteran Marc Hardy marched with several mates he served with as a special operations group engineer based in Sydney.
"One of the things I noticed that stands out a lot is seeing the younger generation here. Kids are super important to ensure we don't lose that."
Mr Hardy, who grew up in Ballarat, joined the Australian Army when he was 18, straight after finishing school at Ballarat Secondary College.
He served for 11 years including tours of Afghanistan in 2008 and 2010 but left the army in 2015 and returned to Ballarat two years ago.
"I'm really surprised at the level of effort and attendance - I'm definitely impressed coming from Sydney," he said.
HMAS Ballarat commanding warrant officer Phil Copley attended Anzac Day commemorations in the city for the first time and was humbled by the welcome he received.
The ship, which is in refit, will soon return to service and he said he was keen to strengthen ties between the ship, crew and its namesake city.
"For me personally, everywhere you go there's so many different histories. Coming to country Victoria everyone keeps telling me about their navy connection ... and hopefully you will see more of us now," he said.
Tom Roberts from the Air Force Association Ballarat Branch said it was fantastic to see growing numbers at the city's Anzac Day services from the dawn service through to the march and ceremony at the cenotaph.
Mayor Des Hudson said it was fantastic to see so many young people proudly displaying medals for those who have served, and the diversity of people taking part in the parade and among the crowd.
"Around our country and around the world Australians are pausing, just as we are this morning, to show their respect and to give thanks on Anzac Day to the many thousands of Australians who have served our country with valour and distinction," he said.
"These are countries where Australia and members of the Australian Defence Forces have served with great courage and where people of those nations remain grateful for Australians coming to their aid at a time of great peril."
The service also included the release of pigeons to pay tribute to the animals who have served alongside Australian troops in conflict.
