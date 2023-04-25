If you want proof the Anzac spirit has not waned over the last 107 years, look no further than Smythesdale.
Less than 10 people turned up to the town's first Anzac Day service in 1996.
Today there were more than 300.
And all this from a town with no local Legacy or RSL branch - and about 20 known defence force veterans.
"The response is incredible," former Golden Plains councillor Bill McArthur said.
"It shows there's a community spirit. It shows people are remembered for what they have done - as well as the ongoing service we are seeing as well.
"This is not an RSL-sanctioned service. It's a community thing - and it's the same at Haddon.
"People worked very hard to get this off the ground actually.
"At the first service we had here (27 years ago) we had two Vietnam vets, half a dozen people and myself as the MC."
Smythesdale CFA captain Alwyn 'Snowy' Parker said it was rewarding to see a great Anzac Day turnout, with many campers from the nearby RV park turning up.
"This event has gradually grown to exceed all expectations today," he said.
"My father worked on the wharves in Melbourne building ships during the war - which was very important - and I missed out on the Vietnam War draft, but I do realise the (critical role of) the efforts of all those who fought for our country.
"It's really important to remember these events.
"Australia wouldn't be the way it is today - a free type of country for everybody.
"I want to recognise the efforts of those who went before us."
Ross Creek businesswoman Terri Pryce-Smith spoke about the service of Jim Molan - a man who died in January but did not have a known link to Smythesdale.
The father of sports commentator Erin Molan served from 1968-2008 in several military roles.
Molan served as a colonel in the Jakarta army attache between 1992 and 1994 - and made the call to John Howard in 1999 when he believed Australian peacekeepers were needed in East Timor.
He later became a Liberal senator.
"We acknowledge the peacekeepers who by no means have an easy journey," Ms Pryce-Smith said.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
