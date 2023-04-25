A planning application to the Ballarat City Council reveals a new Optus tower will be built on 89C Cuthberts Road in Alfredton, on council land at the Recreation Reserve.
The planning documents, which were prepared by infrastructure service provider Ventia, state: "Optus have identified the need for increase service capacity within the area of Alfredton."
"To facilitate provision of mobile phone call and data services, a new Telecommunications Facility is required to ensure adequate mobile coverage and capacity remains available," the document read.
The tower will be owned by the Australia Tower Network, which means other telecommunication companies could eventually use the same location for their equipment.
Optus will put its own equipment on the tower to begin with, which includes 5G technology.
"There is current rapid urban growth and expansion occurring in the Alfredton area which has created strain on the current Optus network," the documents read.
"Recently, 5G has become the latest industry standard for mobile phone network operators within the Australian marketplace."
In November 2022, plans for a new tower in Lucas were submitted for 103 Ballarat-Carngham Road.
Optus also has plans for towers on Endeavour Drive, also in Alfredton and Paddy's Drive, Delacombe, which were submitted to council in September and July 2022.
Poor phone coverage has been a problem for residents in neighbouring Lucas for a long time, and they have banded together to advocate for fast tracked support and have recently caught the attention of local politicians and candidates.
