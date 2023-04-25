The Courier
Optus phone tower plans for Alfredton to meet demand of rapid urban growth

By Ellie Mitchell
April 26 2023 - 8:30am
Workers on a mobile phone tower near Holmes Street, Ballarat. File photo.

A planning application to the Ballarat City Council reveals a new Optus tower will be built on 89C Cuthberts Road in Alfredton, on council land at the Recreation Reserve.

