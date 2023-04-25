Community support and recognition was at the heart of Creswick's Anzac Day Service.
School students, scouts and volunteers came together along with Creswick and Smeaton Returned and Services League members for the day of "remembrance and renewal".
"It is a day to recommit ourselves to the values that our veterans fought for - freedom, democracy and equality," RSL president Alan Morris told onlookers at the 10.30am service.
"It is a day to honour their memory while working for a better future for all Australians."
Creswick Primary School was one of five schools whose leaders read poems during the service.
School captain Jackson Noonan has participated in the parade for a few years, this was the first time he was holding a banner.
He said it was important to show respect and remember the soldiers that had fought.
"They served the country for a reason."
Mr Morris said both the dawn and mid morning services went well with big crowds at both.
He said it was important for him to have lots of community members involved in the day, especially students.
"They all seem to know all about Anzac Day ... which is good," he said.
"[The community has] really supported us for our appeal and I'm very happy."
Each year Mr Morris said he tries to highlight a different veteran who was from Creswick.
This year he shared the story of Thomas Bell Hogg and gunner in WWI who enlisted on August 24, 1914 at age 32.
The veteran found himself in some spots of trouble during his service, mainly for going missing.
Mr Morris said "it sounds like he was a bit of a lad".
Also in attendance was the students from the international training centre based at the Royal Australian Air Force in Laverton.
Mr Morris said this was their fourth year attending in Creswick .
A number of volunteers helped out to put together the service.
This includes a group of volunteers, some windowers, part of the Red Cross or from the garden club who made the wreaths.
Elaine Clark was the leader of the group, and Mr Morris said the wreaths were perfect.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires.
