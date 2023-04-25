The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Anzac Day Creswick 2023: students and community remember

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated April 25 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community support and recognition was at the heart of Creswick's Anzac Day Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.