Ballarat turned out in huge numbers for Anzac Day services across the district - from dawn ceremonies in tiny towns to a thousands-strong crowd at the Sturt Street march.
While the theme for many was ensuring younger generations are aware of the horror of war and the sacrifice of our Anzacs, there was also special recognition of Legacy, which marks 100 years of supporting the families of fallen and injured soldiers.
The Courier made it to several services across the district - below, check out our coverage, as well as several stories about Anzacs from across the district.
