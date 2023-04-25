THE Ballarat Bulldogs all abilities football team is back on the park in season 2023 and later this year, they will be bringing along a netball competition with them as well.
The Bulldogs played their first home game of the season against Ringwood Spiders on Sunday at White Flat Oval.
For many on the team, getting a chance to have a run around with their mates is the highlight of the week.
Coach Gary Sternberg said the Bulldogs club showed just how important sport was to everyone in the community.
"We range in ages from 14 to over 40, and its mainly people with intellectual disability. We do have some that have some physical issues as well," he said.
"We train at White Flat Oval on Wednesday. It gives everyone a real meaning a sense of purpose.
"It's not just belonging to a club, the players themselves call each other a family. That spreads outside of that, for example we've got one of our players having a 40th birthday Saturday night, and the whole club is going, without it, Andy might be sitting at home on his birthday without his mates at the club."
The club is playing in the metropolitan league based in Melbourne where it plays every fortnight.
"The issue with that is, we're travelling to Melbourne and it costs us around $1200 for a bus and driver every time," Sternberg said.
"As you can imagine, most of our players have carers and support workers, so it's a pretty big operation to get everyone on the bus, but it's a whole lot better than driving everyone down.
"We've got four more away trips, if we could get some support from the community to help us in those trips, it would mean the world to us."
For potential players that might be concerned about the physical nature of the sport and possible injuries, there's still plenty opportunities to play.
Those that take the field in a fluorescent vest cannot be tackled, meaning they can enjoy the sport without the added fear of physical injury.
"The rules are slightly modified that allow the vest not to be tackled. The rule is also whoever is wearing the vest, when they touch the ball, they get a free kick," Mr Sternberg said.
"The people who ware that vest are obviously quite limited in their movement. There's also a rule in the feeder comp that if someone needs their carer on the field with them, they can have them there. You're not left to your own devices.
"We've had players come to training who have said to me they were worried about getting hurt, but when we explain that to them, they're confidence just grows. Then of course mum and dad get involved, it spread through their whole life."
The coach said the enjoyment he sees makes his work today more important than ever.
"Just to see the way they embrace it, they look forward to whole thing," Mr Sternberg said.
"The pride they get out of it. I work in a house with three young fellas who play in the team, they can all talk about it with their mates.
"At the minute we've got the one team, but we're trying to build up to a second team to get as many people as you can to experience footy, that's what it's all about after all.
"The people we invite down, always say it's the best day at the footy they've ever had and the always come back."
Netball coach and social media co-ordinator Kelsey Shaw said the club was working with clubs in Warrnambool and Hamilton to start up a netball competition, hopefully beginning in June.
"We noticed there wasn't a lot of social stuff for netball, a normal football club integrates both in, so over the past 12 months we've taken it upon ourselves to let people know we were out there," she said.
"At first we had a few carnivals, the odd day here and there, but they wanted something more, something similar to what the footballers had and what a mainstream football-netball club had.
"I wanted to be able to give the players a routine that they could regularly play. They want something with regular patterns in it."
Shaw said there was a huge interest in the netball teams.
"We haven't started training as yet, but the interest is crazy," she said.
"Last year we had 17 players confirmed, but this year we're looking at above 20.
"We've confirmed with Warrnambool and Hamilton, we will have two teams at least, but once training starts, we might have even more."
If you wish to assist the Bulldogs in their travels, contact the club via the Ballarat Bulldogs Football Netball Club Facebook page.
