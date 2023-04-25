Time is running out for Brown Hill residents to convince authorities an established "community hub" is worth saving despite the appeal of a cheaper option.
City of Ballarat councillors will tonight decide the fate of the Brown Hill outdoor swimming pool, which has been slated for demolition in favour of extensive upgrades required to boost useability.
The recommendation to be put to councillors is to replace the more than 50-year-old unheated public pool at Brown Hill Recreation Reserve with a splash park similar to those at Midlands Reserve and Victory Park.
Cost-saving considerations, rather than community representation, appear to be the main driver of this proposal, as council documents state feedback on the pool's future has been "mixed" and residents are "divided" on the best way forward.
Multiple surveys have failed to achieve consensus on the issue, only managing to narrow "suggested improvements" down to three options: "Retain and upgrade the pool"; or "Retain and upgrade the 25 metre pool and plant and convert the toddlers' pool to a splash park"; or "Replace the pool area with a splash park. Combine with new play facilities - rebound wall, half court, climbing frame. Retain the existing BBQ, picnic tables, shelter and seats at the pool".
Council documents state: "a recommendation has been made based not only on consultation, but a range of factors to inform the proposed best long-term outcome for the reserve".
The Brown Hill Progress Association (BHPA) - which ran the pool as a council sub-contractor from 2004 to 2019 - supports the splash park option as part of the council's Brown Hill Recreation Reserve Master Plan, which it sees as "an improvement package for the whole reserve".
BHPA secretary Brendan Stevens said the group presented a "wish list" to local and state government representatives in 2021 that said "if the pool was to close then it must be replaced with either another pool or a splash park with much improved reserve facilities".
That wish list was based on the BHPA's own community survey which found the overwhelming majority of respondents "were in favour of the pool closing if there was a possibility of having a pool in the future".
"Any use of the site post-pool should be so designed to allow for reinstatement of a new pool in the future," the survey summary states.
"Comments also supported a preference for the Brown Hill community to have a pool, however this does not mean the current pool in its current state."
Others have spoken out more recently to warn that "once the pool is gone, it will never come back," and that "Brown Hill will never have another opportunity to get it right".
Long-term resident Sue Broadway is leading the charge to persuade councillors to defer their decision to allow further negotiations on the possibility of upgrading the pool, or otherwise the sorts of facilities required to adequately compensate for its loss.
Ms Broadway said the council could not point to low usage rates to justify closing the pool as these were based on the pool in its current "run down" state and would likely improve after upgrades.
Decommissioning of the pool is estimated to cost $231,000 compared to $1.3 million to complete required upgrades.
The splash park's installation has not yet been costed - options range from $600,000 to $2 million depending on the design - but the council is banking on ongoing maintenance and operation costs being "considerably less" than for an upgraded pool.
The splash park and associated play facilities including a rebound wall, half court, and climbing frame, plus new toilet facilities are listed as priority projects under the master plan, and if approved could be completed by 2025.
Other elements of the plan could take up to 10 years to complete.
The BHPA's wish list proposed to have any works for redevelopment of the reserve complete in line for a 2023 120-year celebration.
The state government has committed $1 million towards implementing the master plan.
