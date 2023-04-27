A Ballan man has been given back his licence on appeal after a Cape Clear crash which saw him airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Scott Davis appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Monday to appeal a suspension of his licence for eight months made at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in March.
This comes after Davis pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to wear a seat belt at the Magistrates' Court, from which he received a $1200 fine and the licence suspension.
The court heard on the afternoon of November 14, 2021, Davis was involved in a crash on Pitfield - Scarsdale Road whilst in the process of helping a friend remove tree cuttings from a property.
The crash occurred when the car in front of Davis, carrying a trailer, slowed down to turn right onto Racecourse Road.
Both vehicles were travelling south.
Prior to the crash, Davis had removed his seat belt to reach a drink in his back seat. His seat belt was not fastened at the time of impact.
Davis saw the vehicle in front of him come to a halt and attempted to overtake the vehicle in the northbound lane.
The vehicle began to turn right and collided with Davis' car, causing Davis's car to overcorrect, slide and roll over.
After the incident, Davis had to be airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, and spent 11 days in the inpatient ward with his injuries.
He received three surgeries as a result of the crash, had his pelvis split in two, and had two spinal fusion procedures.
A police investigation later found the trailer in front of Davis not to have working indicator lights.
Judge Claire Quin required Davis to provide evidence of a need to have his drivers licence.
Davis told the court there were a several tasks and errands he was unable to perform without the ability to drive a car - especially since his injuries left him out of work.
The appeal was granted, with the decision to suspend Davis' licence removed and the fine remaining.
