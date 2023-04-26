Clunes will get the services of prize VFL recruit Will Collis for the first time in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
The Sydney Swans captain will line up against Ballan in front of a home crowd at Clunes.
He is available owing to Sydney having a bye.
Collis chose Clunes as his "home" club for this season because of a connection with John Simson, who joined the Magpies this season.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said it was exciting to have Collis playing with the club so early in the season.
"It's gong to be great for the whole Clunes football community to have him there."
Davidson expects to use him in the midfield, where he can play alongside Simson.
"They're familiar with each other's game, so that's the most likely way we'll use him."
Collis and Simson first crossed paths playing with Waratah in the NTFL, where Davidson has already seen the Sydney Swans leader in action.
They also lined up together with VAFA side Old Geelong last year.
Davidson has no doubt Collis will fit in well at Clunes, having grown playing in a country environment with Garfield in West Gippsland.
He has also played with Noble Park, Inner West Sydney and Casey Demons in the VFL.
Collis will cover the loss of Brandyn Davidson, who will most likely miss at least four weeks with a broken bone in a wrist.
Clunes will chasing back-to-back wins to start the new season after comfortably accounting for Creswick.
The clash with Ballan was originally scheduled as home game for the Blues, but has been relocated owing the constructions of new changerooms at Clunes not being completed.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.