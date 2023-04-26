East Point premiership player Mitch Tuddenham is reuniting with one of his former coaches in the Central Highlands Football League.
Tuddenham has decided to continue his career with Dunnstown, where he will again play under the guidance of Glenn Wilkins.
Wilkins provided Tuddenham with his East Point senior debut in the Ballarat Football Netball League in 2016 while still playing under-18.5s.
Tuddenham bounced back after missing 2018 to play in an East Point premiership in 2019, but has had interrupted campaigns since COVID-19 wiped out country football in 2020.
He played a handful of games with AFL Barwon club Grovedale in 2021 and managed one senior appearance with East Point last year.
Wilkins said Tuddenham was a classy player who would be a welcome addition for Dunnstown.
He plans to use his latest recruit as part of the midfield rotation
Wilkins said Tuddenham had had soft tissue injury issues, but was looking forward to again having some continuity on the field.
Tuddenham came through his junior ranks in a successful period for East Point, playing BFNL and AFL Goldfields under-age representative football.
Dunnstown faces reigning premier Gordon at Dunnstown on Saturday after accounting for Buninyong in round one.
The Towners lost the corresponding game last year by three points.
It was one of only two home and away games in which they tasted defeat.
However, Gordon did also get over Dunnstown in a preliminary final - downing an injury-hit Towners by 27 points.
