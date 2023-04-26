The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL: Wilkins lures Mitch Tuddenham to Dunnstown

DB
By David Brehaut
April 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Tuddenham
Mitch Tuddenham

East Point premiership player Mitch Tuddenham is reuniting with one of his former coaches in the Central Highlands Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.