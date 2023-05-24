Daylesford Football Netball Club has a special line-up of guests for its annual Pride Cup Day. on Saturday.
The event coincide with the Bulldogs' home game against Springbank in the CHFL.
Geelong AFL vice-president Diana Taylor will be the keynote speaker at a luncheon.
A director with the Cats since 2010, she became the first Western Regional Football League female president and first woman appointed to the VFL tribunal.
Taylor chaired AFL Victoria's leading club diversity program with VicHealth, the Fair Game - Respect Matters Program.
She is also a AFLW competition committee member.
Taylor was the 2016 Telstra Business Woman of the Year in Victoria in the corporate and private category.
Sports journalist Megan Hustwaite will host the luncheon, which will also feature a question and answer session with Australian men's netball player Riley Richardson, who has linked up with Daylesford as a specialist netball coach this year.
Daylesford had its inaugural Pride Cup in partnership with the town's Chill Out Festival in 2019.
The Pride Cup movement promotes the development of a sporting culture which makes members of the LGBTQIA+ community feel safe, welcome and accepted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.