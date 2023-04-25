The Courier
Youth suicide: Coroner statistics show worst statistics in five years

By Alex Ford
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
Stock image
A new report from the Coroners Court of Victoria reveals 13 young people, under 18, have died by suicide between January and March this year.

