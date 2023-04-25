A new report from the Coroners Court of Victoria reveals 13 young people, under 18, have died by suicide between January and March this year.
The statistics show a "worrying increase", according to a media release - between 2019 and 2022, "the number of youth suicides for the same period of January 1 to March 31 ranged between two and six", with the total annual number for the preceding four years between 15 and 23.
The report notes there were nine males and four females who died, aged between 13 and 17, and it's noted some were in regional Victoria.
"The deaths occurred in diverse circumstances ... with no clear links established to date between any of the deaths," the release states.
Full coronial investigations into the deaths "are in the early stages".
The Ballarat community has been shattered by several youth suicides in the past 18 months.
State Coroner John Cain said in a statement the deaths are "of great concern".
"The drivers of suicide are complex, and we must remember that behind each of these deaths is a unique personal story. For each of the families the loss is immeasurable," he said.
"The impact of a young person's suicide on the wider community can also be profound and far-reaching. Young people have particularly broad community connections, through their families and friends, schools, sporting clubs and other activities they take part in.
"The health and wellbeing of young Victorians is a community responsibility. While we work with state and federal government to provide data that informs targeted suicide prevention programs, I urge parents and friends to help our young people stay connected and supported."
The total number of suicides in Victoria, for the first three months of 2023, was 185, the second highest number in the last five years.
The report notes 71 of those deaths were in regional Victoria, or 38 per cent.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
