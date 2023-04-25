A woman in her thirties has been taken to hospital after a ute rolled on the Western Freeway.
The accident was reported near the Gordon interchange (Moorabool Road) at 3.36am Wednesday.
Bacchus Marsh police said the white dual-cab Mitsubishi Triton appeared to have hit a barrier and flipped, landing on its side.
There were multiple people in the car - and officers at this stage said it was unclear who was driving.
Paramedics said a woman believed to be in her 30s was treated for lacerations and taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) in a stable condition.
Ballan and Gordon fire brigades both attended - and the situation was declared under control by 4.06am.
Police remained on the scene - and are continuing to investigate the circumstances.
Earlier, several passers-by called triple-zero just before 5pm Tuesday to report a fire beside the freeway between Gordon and Wallace.
The CFA said the fire was a permitted burn-off and the calls were false alarms.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.