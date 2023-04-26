Recruits Callum Currie and John Simson each polled maximum votes in The Courier CHFL player of the year award in the opening round on Saturday.
Currie (Newlyn), Simson (Clunes) and Dunnstown's Will Henderson each received 10 votes.
Harley Bongart (Ballan) and another newcomer to the CHFL, Fletcher Toose (Springbank), also caught the eye with nine votes ahead of Billy Griffiths (Gordon) on eight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.