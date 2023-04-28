WHAT is hoped will be a season defining weekend on the road last round can't afford to be undone by the Ballarat Miners men this week, when they play host to Dandenong on Saturday night.
The two wins on the road in Tasmania, a consistent four-quarter display against Hobart and a thrilling come-from-behind win over North West Tasmania, will have instilled a confidence into the side.
But they can't afford to drop this one at home against a side which has lost its past three matches.
The Miners are back inside the top four after the road trip success, and if they had have had a bit of luck against Keilor a week prior, would be sitting inside the top two.
The team's 4-2 record though sees them well positioned with a host of home games to come in the next few weeks.
This weeks opponents Dandenong is on a three match losing streak, but its certainly not a game that can taken lightly.
If there's any indication as to how these sides match-up, it is in the performances against Hobart Chargers, the one team the two sides have already matched-up against.
While the Miners were solid in their 11-point win last week over Hobart, Dandenong produced its best performance to date when it won 107-84 back in round two.
On that occasion, forward Mike Amius dominated the contest with 23 points and 12 rebounds, while guard Jack Roberts had 21 and is going at just on 50 per cent from the field this year.
For the Miners, it's fair to say the imports are rolling into the season beautifully.
Tyler Rudolph has been a revelation. He is averaging 23.5 points a match and just under 10 rebounds. Twice he has scored above 30 and even produced four blocks against Hobart last weekend.
Jack Davidson is already proving to be a crowd favourite. Even on his quieter games, he is still having a big impact as shown by his 10 points, but 12 assists in the unfamiliar point guard role last week.
He followed that up with a match-winning 41 against North West Tasmania as he led the side from the nine-point deficit at three-quarter-time to a thrilling 10-point win.
