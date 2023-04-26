UPDATE, 11.20am: Police have confirmed a man hit by a train near Bacchus Marsh station on Wednesday has died.
"Police are preparing a report for the coroner after a man was struck by a train at Maddingley shortly before 9.30am on 26 April," a spokesperson said.
"He was declared deceased at the scene."
PREVIOUSLY:
Trains have been replaced by coaches between Wendouree and Melton after an incident near Bacchus Marsh station.
It's understood an older man on a mobility scooter was struck by a train before 10.30am on Wednesday, according to witnesses.
V/Line's website states delays of up to 60 minutes are expected on the Ballarat line.
"Coaches are currently replacing trains between Melton and Wendouree due to a person struck by a train near Bacchus Marsh. Anticipate delays of up to 60 minutes. We apologise for the delay to your journey," it states.
Planned maintenance on the line is scheduled for Sunday night to Tuesday night, with coaches replacing trains after 8pm in both directions for the entire trip.
V/Line urges allowing an extra 40 minutes of travel time.
