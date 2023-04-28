The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Preview

Ballarat Miners to clash with Dandenong in NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are the Ballarat Miners united as one or are cracks appearing in the squad? Saturday night looms as a big test. Picture by Adam Trafford
Are the Ballarat Miners united as one or are cracks appearing in the squad? Saturday night looms as a big test. Picture by Adam Trafford

WHETHER the Ballarat Miners women win or lose this week is less of an importance than how the on-court leaders respond to last week's disappointments in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.