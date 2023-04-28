WHETHER the Ballarat Miners women win or lose this week is less of an importance than how the on-court leaders respond to last week's disappointments in Tasmania.
The response, and the team spirit shown, will be the crucial factor to this week's contest with the Dandenong Rangers.
Matches are't played on paper, but if it was, this is a match that the Miners should be in up to their eyeballs.
Dandenong just fell across the line against the Melbourne Tigers last week, the same team the Miners thumped in the opening round.
But just what head space the Miners team is in will be the key to this match. Clearly the head space was not where it should have been in Tasmania.
A poor loss to the previously winless Hobart - where the team managed just 42 points on the night, and shot at worse than one in four - followed by a more competitive performance for three quarters against Launceston before it completely fell away with just three points in the last quarter, was simply not up to standard.
Was it a lack of leadership? Or was it a lack of trust? That will be up to the coaching staff to determine this week and it will be interesting to see what changes are made and who steps up when needed.
This squad has four senior leaders, Abbey Wehrung, Kristy Rinaldi, Molly Mathews and Emma Karamovic. The four of them need to take charge of this contest.
Wehrung has returned home to the Miners this season after being one of many stars at Bendigo. Now she is the marquee player. Is it a role she is handling? Is she trying to do too much? Fouling out twice in two games like we saw last weekend doesn't help anyone.
Veteran Rinaldi's body language is at times poor when she misses a few shots. Can she pick herself up if things go awry early? It's fine to want the best all the time, but she can't afford to drop her head because it permeates through the team.
Karamovic finally looks to be starting to to find her feet, can she produce a similar performance to that she showed against Launceston?
While the pressure should be rightly placed on the older players to perform every week, the youngsters, Milly Sharp, Millie Cracknell, Annie Collins and Jemma Amoore shouldn't be given an out just because of their birth date.
These young players aren't rookies any more, they all have 30-60 games experience. Which of this group wants to step up and lead, use their voice, demand the ball and be prepared to do the hard yards to get the job done.
Too often last week, the youngsters were ignored when in good positions, it's time for them to make their presence felt and take some pressure off Wehrung and co.
Reality hasn't been good for the team with a couple of recruits either having not arrived or suffering long-term injuries.
But it's how the team makes use of the hand it is dealt that will go a long way to success or failure this weekend.
