Police air wing called to Ballarat as Lake Gardens man arrested

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:10am
Police Air Wing. File picture.
Police Air Wing. File picture.

Police have arrested and charged a Lake Gardens man after a pursuit through much of Ballarat's western and southern suburbs.

