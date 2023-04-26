Police have arrested and charged a Lake Gardens man after a pursuit through much of Ballarat's western and southern suburbs.
Officers said the drama unfolded as a dirt bike rider evaded police in Delacombe in the early hours of Wednesday.
"It's alleged a dirt bike rider was seen speeding on Sturt Street in Alfredton when police attempted to intercept the rider just after 2am," a police spokesperson said.
"The rider failed to pull over and with the assistance of Air Wing followed the rider to a Leith Street Redan address where he was arrested."
Officers said a 20-year-old man was expected to be charged with traffic offences.
Multiple reports about the incident came into the newsroom on Thursday morning - including some from as far as Bonshaw and Sebastopol.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
