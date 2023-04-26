The Courier
Ballarat pair in County Court on 1995 Black Hill child sex charges

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated April 28 2023 - 7:39am, first published April 27 2023 - 7:30am
Ballarat County Court jury box. File photo.
Ballarat County Court jury box. File photo.

A woman and a man charged with historical child sex offences will be tried by a jury for the alleged offending, said to have occurred across two incidents at a Black Hill flat in 1995.

