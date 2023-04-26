A woman and a man charged with historical child sex offences will be tried by a jury for the alleged offending, said to have occurred across two incidents at a Black Hill flat in 1995.
Accused woman Sharon Alma Lavery, 47, appeared in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday facing five charges of an indecent act with a child under the age of 16, two charges of sexual penetration of a child under 16, and one charge of rape.
Lavery's then-boyfriend Kane Andrew Sharman, 50, also faced the court on a single charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16.
In opening submissions to the jury on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Andrew McKenry said Lavery was 22 and Sharman was 25 when the teenage complainant was encouraged by Lavery to perform oral sex on Sharman.
The Crown alleged Lavery became angry during the assault and picked up a child's toy, which was used to further sexually assault the teen.
"The complainant said 'no'," Mr McKenry told the jury.
"The complainant will tell you that she said 'stop, it's hurting'.
"Sharman ... also told Lavery to stop. This made Lavery angry and an argument then erupted and there was no further sexual activity between the complainant and the two accused."
In a separate incident said to have occurred in the same flat days earlier, the teen had begun to feel the effects of a sleeping tablet she had allegedly been given by Lavery, when it was said the then-22-year-old accused entered the room with her breasts exposed.
"[The accused woman] asked the complainant to also remove her top," Mr McKenry said.
"The complainant was feeling very affected by the substances she had taken. She tried to remove her top, and when she was unable to do so she was assisted by Ms Lavery to remove her top."
"After Lavery removed the complainant's top, the Crown says she then kissed her ... [Lavery] then grabbed the complainant's right hand and placed it on one of her breasts."
Mr McKenry said the last thing the complainant remembered before passing out from the effects of the sleeping tablet was being on the floor and "having her pants removed by Ms Lavery".
The complainant told authorities she remembered Sharman sitting on the couch watching the second incident, but did not remember him doing or saying anything.
She first came to police with the allegations in 2016 and completed a statement in 2017.
On April 16, 2018, the complainant participated in a pre-text phone call recording with Lavery amid the police investigation, when the accused told her she was "not going to entertain any of these stories".
The jury will hear the call recording as evidence throughout the trial
Lavery's defence counsel Katherine Farrell said their case was "simple" and reminded the jury the responsibility to prove the charges fell to the Crown.
"Ms Lavery never had any sexual contact with the complainant ... the offending simply didn't happen," Ms Farrell said.
"Ms Lavery denies each and every one of the allegations made against her.
"The allegations made in this case are serious ... [and] repulsive. It is normal to feel that way.
"You are not here to decide whether they are repulsive. You are here to decide whether the allegations can be proven beyond reasonable doubt.
"Ms Lavery is not required to prove she did not do the things alleged by the prosecution ... the onus is on the Crown. This never shifts.
"Ms Lavery sits in the dock like all accused, but, she sits there an innocent woman."
Defence lawyer for Sharman, Harry Lewis, took the same position.
Counsel for both accused parties told the jury in the event the jury did find the charges proven, Lavery and Sharman believed the child was at least 16-years-old.
The complainant gave evidence to a closed court.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
