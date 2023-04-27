NEW coach Trav Ford sees a bright youth-based outlook for Waubra.
Ford is confident that with the emergence of a group of promising youngsters from within their own ranks the Roos have plenty to look forward to over coming seasons.
Waubra entered the recruiting market along with everyone else in the off-season, but Ford made it clear from the outset that the club would largely be focusing on player retention and the development of homegrown talent.
He said for the first time in sometime the Roos had enjoyed success in the under-18s last year, reaching a preliminary final after finishing fourth.
Ford said there would be a handful of players coming up from that level who would get an opportunity and another "four or five" players already playing seniors with less than 20 senior games under their belt.
"Hopefully that's where we'll get our improvement."
Ford will have star player James Lukich working alongside him as an assistant coach.
He said it was exciting to have Lukich take on the new role.
"He has an enormous presence. Whenever he speaks, people listen."
Ford believes Lukich might become an even better player with the added responsibility
"It can make you better when you have to think outside the square as a coach and not be solely focused on your own performance."
Waubra has picked up a handful of recruits, but this has been tempered by the retirement of experienced duo Tom Nash and Austin Murphy.
Ford still believes Waubra can have a similar season to last year, when it forced its way into the top eight.
He's worked on the basics - getting them right.
This includes forming good habits on the training track and then carrying them over to game day.
Trav Ford sees two types of players worth keeping an eye on.
There are the youngsters who have had a taste of seniors, including Tom Ford, who have the potential to progress their game to the next level.
Then there are Geordie Lukich and Alex McPherson who played just a handful of games last year because of injury - making them as good as recruits.
McPherson is considered an untapped talent who is in line to go from a defensive role to the midfield.
Waubra followed a similar path to Buninyong last year - just three years on from a premiership.
The Roos began slowly and had to work hard at the back end of the season to sneak their way into the top eight.
They had to deal with quite a few injuries over the journey, so playing finals was not a bad result.
However, so hard did they have to work to get there, there was little left in the tank and Waubra's finals campaign was short lived.
Skipton knocked the Roos out by 81 points in an elimination final and that was it.
Trav Ford has been promoted from within Waubra's ranks so is well acquainted with exactly where the club sits and what it is going to take to get back into calculations for a top four finish.
It looks like being a tough task ahead, but there is a determination not to bottom out.
The big question is can Waubra hang on and be a finals contender?
It faces a big task to keep at bay those sides which finished behind it last year.
There only needs to be one burst from the chasing pack and Waubra will be displaced from the top eight.
The Roos have had an extra week to get ready and also sit back and take a look at what the opposition - all of them - did in the opening round.
They'll see the likes of Bungaree, Newlyn and Carngham-Linton the potential to climb the ladder after first round wins.
WITH the season already under way, here is a look at the ladder: HEPBURN 4, GORDON 4, CLUNES 4, NEWLYN 4, SPRINGBANK 4, BUNGAREE 4, DUNNSTOWN 4, CARNGHAM-LINTON 4, Skipton 0, Buninyong 0, Rokewood-Corindhap 0, Beaufort 0, Learmonth 0, Creswick 0, Daylesford 0, Ballan 0, Waubra 0
