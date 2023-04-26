The Courier
Medical centre axed as plans for new Brown Hill childcare centre resubmitted to council

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 27 2023 - 5:00am
The site of a proposed new childcare centre in Brown Hill. Picture by Kate Healy
The site of a proposed new childcare centre in Brown Hill. Picture by Kate Healy

Plans for a childcare centre on Stawell Street North in Brown Hill have been resubmitted to council after residents objected to an original planning application almost a year ago.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

