Plans for a childcare centre on Stawell Street North in Brown Hill have been resubmitted to council after residents objected to an original planning application almost a year ago.
In June last year, developers submitted plans for a 122 place childcare centre and adjacent medical centre on the corner of Stawell Street North and Morres Street, but this week a request to amend the proposal and delete the medical centre was put to council.
The proposal continues a surge in new businesses and childcare centres in the established but growing suburbs of Brown Hill and Ballarat East.
Changes to plans for the one acre site were made in response to resident concerns mainly relating to traffic, the intensity of the use, and the perceived impacts given its proximity to the Yarrowee River.
"The permit applicant considered the concerns raised and resolved to reduce the number of uses on the site and the extent of the activities via the removal of the Medical Centre component," Apex Town Planning wrote in its submission to council on behalf of The Ellis Group Architects.
Vehicle entry to the centre will only be from Stawell St.
"It was decided that access off Morres St was inappropriate given that it was unconstructed, had open drains adjacent to the site's frontage to this road and would result in amenity impacts to the residents," the report states.
Twenty-eight car parks will be provided on site.
"While concerns have been raised by residents regarding the potential use of Morres St for vehicle access and parking, the applicant states that this is unlikely or will be of a minimal nature, and this is outside of the control of this application," Apex Town Planning wrote.
"However, the applicant is happy to install 'no standing' sign on both street frontages if required."
The early learning centre is proposed to have a maximum of 24 staff on site to care for up to 122 children and operate from 6.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday. Children will be housed in seven rooms, the front four accommodating younger children with 12 or 16 children per room, with three additional rooms each accommodating 22 older children.
The removal of the medical centre from the plans also gives a greater buffer to the Yarrowee River corridor and reduces the number of trees and other flora impacted.
After years of little child care in the immediate area, the new Stawell Street North centre adds to a growing number of early learning centres opening to cater for the area's growth as new families move in.
Two early learning centres have opened in Brown Hill recently. The new Y Ballarat Early Learning Centre opened its doors on April 11, just weeks after its attached swim school became operational, and the 88-place Journey Early Learning Centre in the former Ballarat Orphanage toddler's block on Victoria Street in Ballarat East., also opened this month.
BADAC opened its first childcare centre, the 100-place Perridack Burron Early Learning Centre in Brown Hill, in early 2021.
New business growth is focussed around Victoria Street where Ryans IGA is now trading with The Forge also opening an outlet in the complex and a Chemist Warehouse due to open in coming weeks. That is in addition to the newly reopened Queens Head Hotel in Hummfray Street, Ballarat East, plans for Meaghers Hotel to reopen on Victoria Street, Carboni's Kitchen's deli expansion and cafes and bakeries in the area.
