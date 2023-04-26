HEAVY hearted jockeys have returned to the job, back in the saddle in paying tribute to Dean Holland, who died as a result of a race fall on Monday.
And it was one of the best who led the way for his colleagues, with champion hoop Damien Oliver winning both the opening race, before following it up with an emotional victory in the second event, named in honour of Holland.
It would be hard to find anyone who knows the pitfalls of the racing industry quite like Oliver, with both his father and brother having died in race falls.
So it seemed almost poetic that the winner of 127 group one events would once again be at the forefront of leading his friends in the most difficult of times.
After winning the race named in honour of Holland, Oliver was succinct in paying tribute.
"I just want to acknowledge the memory of Dean Holland, This race is named in his honour," he said.
"We all miss him, he was a top bloke, very popular in the jockeys room and all our hearts go out to his family and close friends, we really miss him. He's left a great mark on a lot of people."
Later in the day, the horse Holland was originally booked to ride on, the Brent Stanley trained Serenaur won the fifth race on the card, the 1400m handicap. Holland had ridden the horse in the past three outings for a win and two places.
Once his card was complete Oliver spoke of the mood among the jockeys today.
"There's usually a lot of banter and fun among the jockey, but it was very quiet in there today," he said. "Dean was an incredibly popular jockey, just really hitting straps and having a career best season. I'm incredibly sad to lose him.
"Our thoughts and love are with his family, he'll be sadly missed. Far too soon, too young.
"The racing community is very close and I'm sure they'll be wrapping their arms the family for sure.
"I can speak from experience, his family and their lives will never be the same. It's impacted everyone."
Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones was on hand to support all officials working at Wednesday's meeting at Ballarat.
He said jockeys as a collective had decided the best thing for them was to ride on, although some had chosen to stay away for the day.
"It's a real slow return to racing for us today, it's a sombre day, the mood is subdued, the flags are at half mast today," he said.
"Dean was a loved and respected member of the jockey community, he did the rounds of the midweek circuit as well as the weekends. He was very much part of the community, funny, very likable, humble, and sadly missed."
Jones revealed jockeys were given an option whether they wanted to return to the track or not.
"It was a consultation process today, particularly with the jockeys association as to whether they wanted to get back to work or not," he said.
"All people deal with grief in different ways, some people need some time, some want to be occupied, so we gave them a choice starting today.
"The jockeys here said they wanted it to be as close as it can be to a normal day today, and we'll put together a tribute on Saturday where there will be another race named in Dean's honour."
Jones said Oliver was showing true leadership in being in Ballarat to support the jockeys who returned.
"It was wonderful to see Damien win but it shows his leadership. He is the senior member of the jockeys room and he's here. I really appreciate his efforts to be here today," he said.
