The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Champion jockey Damien Oliver wins Ballarat race named in honour of jockey Dean Holland

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Oliver at Ballarat on Wendesday. He won the opening two events on the card. Picture by Lachlan bence
Damien Oliver at Ballarat on Wendesday. He won the opening two events on the card. Picture by Lachlan bence

HEAVY hearted jockeys have returned to the job, back in the saddle in paying tribute to Dean Holland, who died as a result of a race fall on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.