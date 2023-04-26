Amid prolonged economic stress and all three levels of government spruiking restrained spending in the 2023/24 financial year, the City of Ballarat council claims the new draft budget is fiscally conservative.
Inflationary pressures and increases in construction and materials have cost the council millions as project spending increases.
Mayor Des Hudson told the media it was important to finalise existing projects, which had secured funding before costs continued to grow.
While the council will not have to borrow money in 2023/24, ratepayers can expect a rate increase.
The full 3.5 per cent will be passed on to residents, which council said was in line with the state government's Fair Go Rates system.
Residential value has increased by 5.5 per cent. As a key factor in the rate notice calculation, residents can expect a future increase on their notice.
Council also predicts an overall rate revenue increase of 7.07 per cent compared to the last financial year, which includes 5.5 per cent from residential properties.
Council will make $88 million from residential rates in the financial year.
Chief executive Evan King said different groups of people would be affected differently by the rate rises and valuations.
"So the pool [of money] goes up by 3.5 per cent and then valuations will determine who wears what portion of that pie," he said.
Mr King said not including a rate rise would be a short-term approach which could cause services to "deteriorate" over time.
"Sometimes a small investment on a regular basis is better than no investment - wait until something is dilapidated and then have to completely replace the asset," he said.
"We've got to be responsible to our ratepayers, we've got to be responsible to the assets that we're managing on behalf of the community."
The council draft budget will see an increase on road spending - almost $7 million has been put aside for a variety of programs.
Cr Hudson said this was based on community feedback collected in November.
The asphalting budget has doubled to $2 million, $600,000 has been added to major patching and $50,000 added to reseals.
After an especially wet winter and end-of-year flooding, road repairs have been top of mind.
An extra $265,000 has been included for additional footpaths to increase walkability.
Cr Hudson said work to ensure areas of Ballarat were accessible would continue.
"[There is] significant catchup [needed], it's going to take a long time," he said.
A total of $1 million has been added to the drainage budget which will help facilitate improvements alongside rural roads in the council area.
Money will also be spent on "strategic planning" to progress the Miners Rest drainage scheme.
In future budgets between 2024 and 2026, $5.3 million will be allocated to improve drainage in Miners Rest and Cardigan Village.
Bridge Mall redevelopment, Her Majesty's Theatre stage three completion, finishing the library and the airport upgrades are some of the major budget "highlights".
These projects are not new. Cr Hudson said the council needed to be mindful of price increases such as an additional $3 million needed for Bridge Mall.
"This council has been really disciplined for this budget in terms of not wanting to bring on new projects," he said.
"If we don't get on and finish those projects, what we will see is further cost escalation across those projects as cost of materials increases, as the cost of labour increases, it is really about narrowing our focus."
A total of $85 million will be spent on staffing the council - an additional $3.4 million compared to last year - and includes $367,000 towards the new economy, experience and Commonwealth Games department.
Mr King said this would account for an additional 27 staff who would be employed across different council services.
"Every time a new development occurs, quite often it creates another park or creates another service we need to provide," he said.
The draft budget will be on display from Friday April 28 to Friday May 19. Two public sessions will be held on Tuesday May 2, 1pm-2pm, and May 9, 5pm-6pm.
Community members can request to be heard at an unscheduled council meeting on Wednesday June 7.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
