The Courier
Grampians Health's new framework guides region's health expectations

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 26 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
Horsham residents Sandra Bamkin and Robert Walter prepare to have their say on a safer, more connected health service for the region. Picture Grampians Health
Horsham residents Sandra Bamkin and Robert Walter prepare to have their say on a safer, more connected health service for the region. Picture Grampians Health

Healthcare needs in Edenhope might seem different to a city like Ballarat but an overarching blueprint aims to empower expectations in the care approach given across Grampians Health.

Journalist

