Healthcare needs in Edenhope might seem different to a city like Ballarat but an overarching blueprint aims to empower expectations in the care approach given across Grampians Health.
The consumer partnership framework makes clear how community members can be heard and help to guide healthcare and priorities in the region.
Grampians Health quality director Denielle Beardmore said the newly launched guidelines, made in consultation with community representatives, was an important piece of continued work to unite the health service.
Ballarat, Horsham, Stawell and Edenhope-based health services amalgamated as Grampians Health in November 2021.
A part of this, a consumer participation program brings together members from all four communities who report to Grampians Health quality and safety sub-committee.
Separately, reference groups from all four communities each have a representative who reports directly to the health service board on major projects and programs.
"We've certainly noticed a continued willingness within communities from all five campuses to keep working together and wanting to be present and be successful in guiding care," Ms Beardmore said.
"We want to live our strategic purpose to deliver healthcare closer to home. This brings consumers to see how they fit into all this."
Ms Beardmore said engaging with community members was integral to building a safe, connected health service to meet community needs and to ensure consumer voices were heard.
She said this guidance was vital in standardising what communities can expect on a direct level, such as from the bedside and reception desks, to staff working across all organisation service levels and community levels.
"It's about who we are and what we're doing," Ms Beardmore said.
"It's about how we deliver care and why we're making the decisions we're making."
