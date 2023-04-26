Millions of dollars in extra funds are necessary to "properly" revamp Bridge Mall and surrounds, City of Ballarat councillors have agreed.
A vote at Wednesday night's council meeting approved the allocation of an additional $3.6 million to the Bakery Hill Redevelopment project originally budgeted at $15 million.
The project, announced in 2019, includes reopening Bridge Mall to one-way traffic, adding a playground, outdoor furniture and landscaping, redesigning the Grenville Street entrance, and upgrading the troubled Little Bridge Street bus interchange.
The proposed budget increase was a result of cost increases and inflation over the past four years, council documents stated.
Council needs to borrow the $3.6 million in the 2024-25 budget to pay for the works.
Central Ward Cr Mark Harris was the only dissenting voice at the meeting, but said his vote against the recommendation was for the sake of "continuity" with his stance throughout the project and not because of the increased costs.
"I haven't endorsed it in the past, and I won't endorse it at this stage," Cr Harris said.
Central and North Ward Crs Samantha McIntosh and Deputy Mayor Amy Johnson highlighted details of the design with which they remained unsatisfied - primarily the eastbound direction of traffic on the reopened Bridge Street - but supported the project's overall vision to "activate" the area and address safety issues "in time for the [2026] Commonwealth Games".
"I'm not comfortable with the [traffic] direction ... but the bigger part is the impact on Ballarat: on tourism, business, everyone that uses the CBD," Cr McIntosh said.
"At the moment it's very unsafe - people go there and they feel like they got lost.
"They see unsafe behaviour, behaviour that is not on.
"This gives us a step forward ... to get businesses bustling and have a healthy community."
Cr Johnson would have preferred a roof be built over the mall but endorsed the budget increase as a show of "confidence Ballarat is worth investing in".
"The area has needed redevelopment for years," Cr Johnson said.
"People avoid the area because of antisocial behaviour," she said.
North Ward Cr and former mayor Daniel Moloney said councillors could not let the "pretty significant" budget increase "slip through without questioning it" and asked if there was any way to "value manage down" the project or "value manage out" certain elements that were not at its "true heart" such as the proposed Little Bridge Street works.
"It will get to a point where we need to get real with the budget and value manage projects down ... and realise not everything we want to get done, can get done," Cr Moloney said.
Chief Executive Evan King told the meeting the $3.6 million represented "incredibly good value management" given economic conditions.
"We've got to do it properly," Mr King said, stressing that the project was "far greater than Bridge Mall".
"It's a catalyst project, a domino project," he said.
The meeting also saw councillors approve Melbourne-based 2Construct to carry out the main construction and landscaping works, which are expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
South Ward Cr Ben Taylor pointed out the project "sadly only received two tenders".
He suggested the council give the Department of Transport "a bit of a kick" to "get a better outcome" for the Little Bridge Street bus stop.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.