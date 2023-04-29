The Courier
Nature Notes: Ewing's tree frog spotted in Alfredton

By Roger Thomas
April 29 2023 - 10:00am
There are brown and green forms of the Ewing's tree frog, but the brown frog is the most common in Ballarat. Picture by David Welch
There are brown and green forms of the Ewing's tree frog, but the brown frog is the most common in Ballarat. Picture by David Welch

One of our most common local frogs is often called the brown tree frog, also known as Ewing's tree frog. Sometimes it is called the southern brown tree frog. The photo shows why some people choose not to use the name brown tree frog.

