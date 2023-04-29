One of our most common local frogs is often called the brown tree frog, also known as Ewing's tree frog. Sometimes it is called the southern brown tree frog. The photo shows why some people choose not to use the name brown tree frog.
There are both brown and green forms of this frog. Most sites in the Ballarat district have more brown than green individuals, but a garden in Alfredton is a popular spot for the green ones.
Over a couple of evenings, 20 or more small frogs of varying colours have been seen in this Alfredton garden clinging to windows, house bricks and plants. Supplied photos show the two colour forms of Ewing's tree frog, as well as the larger, darker, and bulkier eastern banjo frog (pobblebonk).
I suspect that Ewing's tree frogs can change colour to some degree, to better match their background. However, I have not proved this, nor have I seen any reference to it.
It is unlikely that local specimens change as radically as from sandy brown to grass green, a change to slightly greener or slightly browner is more likely. The green frogs are likely to always remain some shade of green.
Other closely-related frogs change colour according to temperature, humidity and lighting, so Ewing's tree frog probably does this as well. People with pet frogs report that some species also change colour according to their moods.
Although most local Ewing's tree frogs are sandy-coloured, we sometimes find some that are a darker, richer brown, as well as the very different looking green ones. Useful stable identification features include a wide black line through the eye, and orange on the thighs.
As well as these frogs, there are many other examples of different colours in the same species. A couple of these are the grey goshawk, which can be white or grey (most Ballarat examples are white), and common heath, the flowers of which can vary from red through pink to white.
Although the seasonal occurrences of red breasted robins in western Victoria are somewhat puzzling, there is no doubt that the usual first reports of flame robins are in autumn. It is therefore pleasing to report the first local report of flame robins on April 9 at Learmonth.
A report from Clunes on April 17 was the next, and others have been seen since. Numbers are few, but it is good to have them back with us for autumn and winter.
The "uncoloured" or brown birds mostly outnumber the brilliant red-breasted males. Scarlet robins, another species, are also being seen more frequently in bushland and on forest-edges now. Again, numbers are small.
Could you please identify this insect we found at our house in Millbrook last weekend? K.M., Millbrook.
Your insect is a female soldier fly. These slow moving, ungainly looking creatures with small heads, large bodies and gangly legs appear in autumn after the first rains.
The adult males are smaller, and they have wings. You would not know that they are the same species, although they are sometimes seen together, which gives us a clue.
The early stages of these soldier flies are spent in compost and damp ground.
They emerge as adults at about the time of the autumn break, with females climbing up trees and walls where they are found by the males.
They belong to a subfamily of soldier flies with wingless females, but other female soldier flies have normal wings. These creatures are harmless to us. They do not seem to be common.
