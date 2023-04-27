Former Smeaton publican faces court accused of sexual assault

A man who was formerly a co-owner of the Cumberland Hotel in Smeaton has appeared in court accused of sexual assault.
Caleb Consiglio, who faces three charges of sexual touching, was in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday, to ask for the case to be adjourned as his solicitor is overseas.
The police prosecution said a diversion had been ruled out, and the defence had mentioned there are "issues about reasonable belief and consent".
He also confirmed there were two complainants in the matter, but the circumstances surrounding the charges, including where the alleged offending took place, were not discussed in court.
Charge sheets seen by The Courier state Consiglio allegedly touched the complainants on their breasts in September 2022 - the sheets state the complainants "did not consent to the touching" and Consiglio "did not reasonably believe (the complainants) consented to the touching".
Charges were filed in December.
Consiglio will reappear in court for a contest mention in June.
