The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Smeaton publican faces court accused of sexual assault

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Consiglio. File photo
Caleb Consiglio. File photo

A man who was formerly a co-owner of the Cumberland Hotel in Smeaton has appeared in court accused of sexual assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.