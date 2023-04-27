A new Anglicare report has found Ballarat is one of the best large regional centres to find a rental. The problem however, is that rental is virtually always out of reach for pensioners.
A snapshot report with data collected on March 18 found that just 1.7 per cent of 297 rental listings - or five properties - were affordable and safe for households on income-support or some other type of pension.
"These are our most vulnerable people. They are single-parent families on parenting payments or single parents on Jobseeker," Anglicare Ballarat's Andrea Gorman said.
"If it's not affordable - even with rent assistance - it's just not affordable at all.
"People might rent a property with high rent, but they get into such stress they can't afford to pay for car registration, gas, electricity, medical bills, food - even basic dental care."
Believe it or not Ballarat is the seventh "best" regional council area for pensioners wanting to rent.
Bendigo had just two properties - and Geelong, six.
The dire Ballarat situation was slightly better for people on the minimum wage ($21/hour or $812/week).
Anglicare researchers found 72 per cent of available rentals - or 214 - were affordable for households surviving on the minimum wage.
For low-income earners, it was the third most affordable regional council behind Loddon and South Gippsland.
"A trend that continues from the previous years is the very low number of unique properties in the top regional and rural LGAs despite the high proportion of affordable and appropriate rentals," authors said.
"This means that while low-income earners may not be priced out of the rental market in these areas, they are likely to be competing for a very scarce resource."
While finding rental is hard in Ballarat, the situation for minimum-wage earners is looking up. Slightly.
The 72 per cent figure for affordable rentals (214 properties) is a step up from the mere 63 per cent (or 144) that were within the household budget in 2022.
The rental situation is also heading in the right direction for low income earners in the Rural City of Ararat, where 66 per cent of stock is affordable - compared to 50 per cent on the same time last year.
The report also painted a marginally better picture for Greater Bendigo, which had 50 affordable rentals for minimum-wage earners in 2022 - compared to 58 now.
Ms Gorman said zero rental was available on snapshot day in Moorabool, Hepburn, Golden Plains, Pyrenees, Northern and Southern Grampians, Warrnambool, Moyne, Colac-Otway and Corangamite.
"They did not even have any rental properties to even take into account," she said.
"We need an investment in housing. It's not a Labor or Liberal problem. It's a problem that doesn't seem to be going away, no matter who is being voted in.
"Australia has about 116,000 homeless people - or about the population of Ballarat and Creswick combined.
"They're only the ones who are getting support services. There would be many more we don't know about."
Ms Gorman said she was working with an 80-year-old who's rental home was up for sale.
She said the client had never owned a home or accessed support before, but was facing having to pay an extra $90 a week in rent for a two-bedroom unit.
"This person had worked all their life, lived frugally and is still active in the community. Aged care or a nursing home is not an option," she said.
"The other big group of homeless in the local community is 12 to 24 year olds.
"A lot of owners won't rent to young people.
"If you live, say in Maryborough, and need to go to uni in Ballarat or Bendigo, you may have to just not go at all.
"This stuff doesn't make you stronger. It's not character building.
"These are young people who need a leg-up in life."
Ms Gorman said telling someone to "get a job" was not as easy as it seemed..
"Are you going to give a job to someone at an interview who hasn't had a shower in days because they are living in a tent?
"Would you employ someone who smells because they haven';t changed their jocks in three days?
"What if they have no teeth because they can't afford dental treatment?
"We all need to remember that the average Australian is only six weeks away from homelessness."
The report said the solution was meaningful income combined with more affordable rental homes.
"It's clear that we must invest in affordable housing," authors said.
"The shortfall of affordable rentals in our region must be tackled. The sobering results of this snapshot show that this investment is truly urgent.
"Nobody should be forced to make impossible sacrifices just to keep a roof over their head.
"It's time to take real action, and make sure that everyone can have place to call home."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.