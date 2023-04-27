The Courier
Just five rental properties within reach for Ballarat pensioners

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 11:53am
Rents in Ballarat are becoming out of reach for many people. File photo
A new Anglicare report has found Ballarat is one of the best large regional centres to find a rental. The problem however, is that rental is virtually always out of reach for pensioners.

