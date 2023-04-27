The Courier
Western Freeway to close for maintenance at Derrimut

By Alex Ford
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:25pm
The Western Freeway at Derrimut. Picture from Google Streetview
The Western Freeway's Ballarat-bound lanes will be closed from the M80 Ring Road towards Melton for "rehabilitation works" this weekend.

