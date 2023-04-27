The Western Freeway's Ballarat-bound lanes will be closed from the M80 Ring Road towards Melton for "rehabilitation works" this weekend.
According to the Department of Transport and Planning, a stretch of freeway in Derrimut - from the Western Ring Road to Robinsons Road - will be closed from 10pm Friday to 5am Monday.
Drivers will need to detour along the Western Ring Road and Ballarat Road, or Boundary Road and Robinsons Road.
The department states "major delays are likely".
Access to Altona and Geelong will still be able available through Fitzgeralds Road.
"We ask drivers to plan ahead and to allow extra time, with delays of up to one hour expected when detouring around the works," a media release states.
"The Department of Transport and Planning thanks motorists for their patience as crews carry out these important works."
Meanwhile, trains will be replaced by buses from 8.30pm Sunday night for the entire journey on the Ballarat line coming from Southern Cross, and from 9pm coming from Wendouree.
Night services will also be replaced from 8pm on Monday and Tuesday.
