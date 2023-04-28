THE first double-header home match of the season will go a long way to helping WestVic keep the momentum of the early season going this weekend.
The State League 1 women and the State League 2 men each picked up terrific victories last round, the women scoring a strong 3-1 win, while the men showed themselves the team to beat with an 8-0 thrashing.
The women's match this week looms as an absolute beauty with the competition surprise packet Casey making its way to Prince of Wales Park.
Casey has been promoted from Vic League 2, but it has started the year in fine style, winning both matches including an impressive win over one of the biggest clubs in the state, PEGS.
They are a team that don't seem to be relying on any individuals with multiple players getting on the scoreboard in the opening round.
The home ground advantage looms as being crucial for WestVic.
The WestVic men's team are flying and have already put 12 goals on the board in their two games.
The confidence will be sky high after the opening two wins, including last weekend's big result over La Trobe University on the road.
This week's match is against Powerhouse and St Kilda, a side which is yet to pick up any points on the season, and in fact has yet to register a goal so far, losing 4-0 and 6-0 in their opening two games.
The women's game begins at 2pm while the men's game is from 3.30pm.
