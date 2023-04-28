The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

WestVic back at home this weekend for State League hockey

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
April 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gergory of WestVic in the opening round clash of this season. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Sally Gergory of WestVic in the opening round clash of this season. Picture by Lachlan Bence

THE first double-header home match of the season will go a long way to helping WestVic keep the momentum of the early season going this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.