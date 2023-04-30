The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

MacKillop Family Services Paw Pals program holds annual matched giving day 2023

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
April 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School refusal is an increasing issue for schools throughout Australia but an innovative program, which launched in Ballarat in January, is helping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.