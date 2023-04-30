School refusal is an increasing issue for schools throughout Australia but an innovative program, which launched in Ballarat in January, is helping.
In the three years to 2021, there has been a 50 per cent increase in the rate of students not attending school in Victoria.
MacKillop Family Services' Paw Pals program focuses on creating a positive learning environment where children who struggle with education can develop trust and increase self-esteem.
With the support of Paw Pals' therapy dogs, MacKillop Family Services has supported more than 650 children to get back to education in the five years it has been running.
The program has been running at St James' Parish School four days a week with two facilitators and their furry friends, Millie and Yarny.
Millie's owner, Paw Pals' facilitator Kath Anderson, of Ballarat, said at the launch the Paw Pals program had positively impacted children who were anxious about going into school or struggled to focus on learning.
"We've worked with kids who had previously refused to go inside the school building, but after taking part in the program, they will happily take Millie into class with them to show their classmates the commands they have taught her," Ms Anderson said.
The Ballarat program is 100 per cent community funded through the Paws4Kids annual matched giving day, which was held this week.
As of Saturday at 9pm, the campaign had raised $284,211 of its $350,000 target.
MacKillop education director Anne Henderson sees the difference Paw Pals makes to school children every day.
"Finding strategies that encourage kids back to learning is not straightforward. These young people are dealing with issues that can range from problems in their family, living with anxiety, being in out of home care or struggling to go into class after spending a considerable time learning remotely," Ms Henderson said.
"When other tried and tested interventions fail, a therapy dog can be the key to making that special connection with a child. Once a child has bonded with a paw pal, they are more open to working with an education facilitator who can help with strategies to boost their confidence and improve their interaction with classmates and teachers."
IN OTHER NEWS
Starting in 2018 with one golden labrador and one facilitator, MacKillop has grown the program to eight facilitators and nine dogs who work across Melbourne, Geelong and Ballarat.
To find out more on how to donate, go to the Paws4Kids website.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.