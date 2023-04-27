The memorial will also contain three plaques; one dedicated to all workers and their families in the region who have died in the course of their work from goldrush-era mine collapses and silicosis (black lung) to asbestos-induced mesothelioma, industrial deaths, transport workers and deaths in all industries and occupations, a second plaque to talk about the 2018 trench collapse on the site that claimed Charlie Howkins and Jack Brownlee and how it lead to the industrial manslaughter legislation, and a third plaque listing donors to the project.

