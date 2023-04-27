Designs have been revealed for a new memorial to workers who went to their jobs but never returned home.
The memorial will be built in parkland along the Kensington Creek in Delacombe, near where Jack Brownlee and Charlie Howkins died more than five years ago in a trench collapse.
It is the second memorial proposed for the site, after previous plans did not result in a monument that was achievable.
Ballarat Trades Hall secretary Brett Edgington revealed the new memorial plans ahead of today's International Workers Memorial Day commemoration at the site.
The design features two human-like forms reaching up and plays with the rising and setting sun on the site, casting a shadow of the heart-shaped cutout on the two figures.
"It's symbolic and can be interpreted by different people and different grieving families in different ways," he said.
"The the two human-like figures reaching up could be Jack and Charlie specific to the site, or could be two people supporting, helping, assisting each other ... it could be new life breaking out of the ground or a sense of some sort of hope rising from tragedy."
The memorial will also contain three plaques; one dedicated to all workers and their families in the region who have died in the course of their work from goldrush-era mine collapses and silicosis (black lung) to asbestos-induced mesothelioma, industrial deaths, transport workers and deaths in all industries and occupations, a second plaque to talk about the 2018 trench collapse on the site that claimed Charlie Howkins and Jack Brownlee and how it lead to the industrial manslaughter legislation, and a third plaque listing donors to the project.
The deaths of the two men and a campaign by unions and their families led to the introduction of industrial manslaughter laws in Victoria in July 2020.
Mr Edgington said the memorial was a place where all families could go to reflect.
"Not just Lana (Cormie, Charlie Howkins' wife) and Dave and Janine (Brownlee, parents of Jack) but as we know unfortunately after the Delacombe trench collapse there was a significant spate of workplace deaths in Ballarat. There's a lot of impacted families."
Mr Edgington hoped local residents would find the design uplifting and not morbid.
"For the people who live around there, it's important that it's not something morbid or morose but something uplifting and nice in the community ... something as they drive past and use the parkland where they live that has a positive visual impact.
"It will be a great addition to the Workers Memorial Park and a valuable contribution to the city's outdoor art and sculpture collection," he said.
Following the deaths of Mr Howkins and Mr Brownlee, developers offered the creekside parkland as a memorial, and named two roads adjoining the site in honour of the men.
The original plan was for the memorial to be installed before the fifth anniversary of the trench collapse, which occurred on March 21, 2018. It is now hoped the new memorial will be finished before next year's International Workers Memorial Day.
Mr Edgington said he was working with council to officially gazette the site as Workers Memorial Park so it appears with that name on maps. There are also negotiations to complete with City of Ballarat's Public Art team for approval of the new design, which has been created with input from the Howkins and Brownlee families.
Once the design is formally approved there will be a campaign to raise the remainder of the funds needed for the project, which is expected to cost around $250,000.
"It's near the site of the trench collapse because the developer provided that parcel of land but this is a memorial for all families past, present and future who have been impacted by workplace death and serious injury," Mr Edgington said.
At 12 noon today (Friday) at the site, unions, families, friends and the community will take part in a service of remembrance for International Workers Memorial Day followed by a barbecue.
