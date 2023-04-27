Ballarat pharmacists have "serious concerns" about proposed changes to dispensing rules that could exacerbate current shortages of many drugs and impact the financial viability of businesses.
There are also fears that dispensing 60 days of medication, rather than the current 30 day supply, could lead to more patients suffering side effects and wastage of some medications already in short supply.
Proposed changes mean up to six million Australians will be able to pay less for medicines, with the government to allow people to buy two months' worth of subsidised medicines on a single prescription, rather than two separate prescriptions.
More than 300 medicines will be on the list, including treatment for conditions such as heart disease, cholesterol, Crohn's disease and hypertension.
Creswick Pharmacy owner Jeff Unmack said the associated cut to dispensing fees would be a financial hit, but the supply chain problems were the biggest concern with many medications for common chronic health conditions on the list but already in short supply.
"What you don't see behind the scenes is the administration and trying to make sure you have stock to give out, because if you haven't got stock, double of nothing is still nothing," he said.
Mr Unmack said he was spending much more time phoning doctors on behalf of patients to talk to them about changing prescriptions or brands for drugs that were in short supply.
"My first eight scripts on Wednesday were things I couldn't get, things I had to swap brands," he said.
And he was concerned the changes could increase frustration and aggression among customers, which would be passed on to staff.
"I really feel that the number of conversations and number of customers who won't understand and give staff grief will increase ... and drive people away from profession."
UFS pharmacies operations director Peter Fell said UFS was a "strong advocate" for safe, accessible and affordable medications for all Australians but, in addition to existing supply shortages, the changes had potential to negatively impact on patient safety.
"There's certainly more potential for medication misadventure, for want of a better description," he said. "There's certain side effects that won't manifest immediately after you start medication, they may take a day, week or month and more harm can happen over eight weeks than four. And if a patient is given two months of medication but doesn't tolerate it, a week or 10 days later we have to dispose of the balance of that so wastage increases."
He also said a change to two months of medication supply meant patients had fewer contact points with a health professional, either a GP or pharmacist, to monitor their health.
Mr Fell said the full impact of the proposed changes could not yet be determined with more detail needed.
"We don't really know yet the impact on pharmacy finances," he said. "We've been advised there's going to be a significant reinvestment back into the sector by the sounds of it through processes like increased scope of practice and things like that but there's no detail about what that will look like."
In a letter to customers, Crawfords Pharmacy warned free advice, consultation, deliver and medication pack services could be at risk.
"This proposed new rule will mean our remuneration from the government will be reduced by approximately one third, which means as small business owners we will need to seriously consider cutting staff and reducing the free services we are extremely proud to have been able to offer our customers," they wrote.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president Trent Twomey said the proposed changes were a $3.5 billion cut to patient care across every community in Australia.
