Fears over drug shortages, other impacts, if proposed pharmacy changes proceed

By Michelle Smith
April 27 2023 - 7:30pm
Creswick Pharmacy owner Jeff Unmack fears changes to prescription medication dispensing could exacerbate drug shortages and create other problems.
Ballarat pharmacists have "serious concerns" about proposed changes to dispensing rules that could exacerbate current shortages of many drugs and impact the financial viability of businesses.

