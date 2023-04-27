It's taken less than a week for a revamped park in Sebastopol to be vandalised
MR Power Park was officially opened last Friday, but by Sunday the new toilets at the Grant Street reserve were covered in bright pink tagging, a baby change table was broken, a suspected motorbike had been ridden through the skatepark and the backboard of a 3x3 basketball hoop had been smashed.
The damage sent perspex shards everywhere, making it too dangerous to use.
"It's really disappointing. It's disheartening," mayor Des Hudson said.
"We believe it happened at the weekend - within three days of the park opening.
"To shatter a high-grade perspex backboard like that couldn't have been accidental. It would have had a heavy object thrown at it.
"This is a brand new facility. It's absolutely senseless vandalism and it takes away from the enjoyment of other people."
The mayor, who is also a police officer, encouraged anyone witnessing tagging or other suspicious behaviour to report it.
"Call police, because this sort of thing is willful and criminal damage," Cr Hudson said.
"Every tag is a criminal offence. If someone scrawls 100 tags around the city, that is 100 offences."
He estimated the total weekend damage bill at $3000-$5000.
"That money could have been better spent on something else," the south ward councillor said.
"This is a significant investment - and there are many other communities that would love $700,000 worth of sports and recreation facilities like this.
"These assets and facilities belong to all of us, so why damage it. There is only so much money in the bucket before you run out.
"Ask yourself, 'would you do this to your own house?'."
The mess was cleaned up by Thursday morning, but the south ward councillor said a new basketball backboard would need to be installed.
The new toilets, barbecues, skate park, basketball court and other recreation facilities were funded with $440,000 from the State Government and $300,000 from the City of Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
