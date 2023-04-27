Stunning renovation showcases quality and style | House of the Week

This newly-listed, gorgeous heritage property has been recently renovated, with an acute sense of style and an eye for detail turning the tired weatherboard house into a standout home.
The stylish three-bedroom dwelling hides an impressive extension behind its heritage facade, with an array of showstopping features you'd expect to see in a glossy interiors magazine.
The kitchen is designed with sleek black solid timber cabinetry, feature lights, gold fittings and brush brass tapware.
Well equipped for the home cook, it has a built-in Miele dishwasher, and Fisher and Paykel freestanding induction oven/stove, which vents straight outside and not into the roof cavity.
There's also ample storage, together with a butler's pantry and laundry area. Both the kitchen and laundry have Tasmanian oak benchtops.
The open plan living area features custom-made bespoke steel window frames, with access through floor-to-ceiling French doors. There are also two wind-open windows and remote external Ziptrak 99 per cent blockout blinds.
The master bedroom includes a split system and spacious walk-in robe that leads to an ensuite with its own skylight.
The heated towel rack is a nod to modern comfort, while the custom mosaic Grafico tiling in the shower has the wow-factor. The family bathroom includes a bath and feature floor tiling.
You are sure to be kept comfortable during the colder months of the year thanks to the inclusion of hydronic heating throughout the home, a woodfire in the living/dining room, and an open gas fireplace in the second living area.
This space could be used as a study, or even a library with the display of floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinetry that includes an inviting window seat and storage.
The house exterior was painted in 2021, which included the replacement of some weatherboards.
The low maintenance front garden has a sprinkler system, while down the side of the house a carport provides off-street parking for two vehicles. There's also space for a fold-down clothesline, as well as a shed for wood and rubbish bins.
Located in an ideal setting (it's only seconds away from Eclectic Tastes), the property is just a short drive from supermarkets and hospitals, as well as a stunning view of the popular tree-lined Gnarr Street.
