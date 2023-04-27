The Courier
9 Burnbank Street, Lake Wendouree | Stunning period home an absolute delight

By House of the Week
April 27 2023 - 5:30pm
Stunning renovation showcases quality and style | House of the Week
  • 9 Burnbank Street, Lake Wendouree
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1.4 million - $1.5 million
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Alex Stepnell on 0407 373 507
  • Inspect: By appointment

This newly-listed, gorgeous heritage property has been recently renovated, with an acute sense of style and an eye for detail turning the tired weatherboard house into a standout home.

