BFNL 2023: Grand final rematch headlines massive round of action | game-by-game previews

Plenty of eyes will be on the grand final rematch between Melton and Sebastopol on Saturday, but round three offers plenty of other evenly-poised matches as teams start to figure each other out.
Redan will be eager to prove how much it has progressed in its battle with Ballarat, while East Point's clash with Darley could go either way.
Lake Wendouree has the bye in round three.
at MacPherson Park, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: grand final, 2022 - Melton 5.9 (39) d Sebastopol 4.10 (34)
Sebastopol has moved on from its Ballarat Football Netball League grand final heartbreak against Melton, but is eager to show what it is capable of ahead of Saturday's enticing rematch.
The Burra fell to Melton by five points in last year's grand final, in which Sebastopol fought back from a 19-point half-time deficit in the low-scoring affair.
STATS CENTRAL: All the numbers from round two
Sebastopol co-coach Michael Columbro was looking forward to seeing how his side matched up against a red-hot Melton.
"We're looking forward to it and glad to have it come so early," Columbro said.
"Melton is always hard to beat at MacPherson Park but hopefully we can give our fans something to cheer about.
"The Burra supporters usually travel pretty well and being the grand final rematch hopefully we'll get a good crowd there."
The Bloods have started their season with a thumping win over cross-town rivals Melton South and a strong performance against an on-the-rise Sunbury.
"We're under no illusions how even Melton are," Columbro said.
"We're just going to have to bring our pressure for a sustained period of time and make sure we can get momentum going our way.
"If we can keep our group all on the same page and work in the same direction against a team like Melton hopefully we'll be in it right up until the last quarter."
IN THE NEWS
Melton premiership coach Aaron Tymms said despite his club's unbeaten start, Sebastopol will be the best side in the league this year however, it will be a Burra outfit without star recruit Arnold Kirby on Saturday.
"It's a new year, it's a new team and Sebastopol has recruited pretty well from reports," Tymms said.
"They've only had the one game so far so we haven't really got too much of a read, we're pretty confident but Sebastopol will be pretty confident too."
Both sides will field plenty of familiar faces from last year's grand final, though Melton will be without some of its premiership players including Mark Orr and Hickey brothers Jaycob and Lachlan.
It should make for yet another close affair between the grand finallists which has become a common theme over recent years.
"Sebastopol has been a real battle the last few years," Tymms said.
"We've had three games decided by one point, we've had some really close games as well as the grand final."
The Bloods have won the past four match-ups against Sebastopol.
Melton hosts Sebastopol at 2.15pm at MacPherson Park in Saturday's grand final rematch.
at City Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 13, 2022 - Ballarat 11.9 (75) d Redan 8.11 (59)
The Lions walked away with a 92-point thumping on Good Friday against the Lakers, while the Swans claimed a 46-point triumph in round two.
Ballarat coach Chris Maple said last week's breakthrough win was good reward for his young side as it looks to build on the momentum.
"We just have to take our chances," Maple said.
"I don't think we're good enough to win games without making the most of our opportunities.
"We're thereabouts all the time and at least being competitive which is good and trying to put in place things players have been educated on."
The Swans will go head-to-head with a Lions outfit eager to move on from last week's hard-fought loss to North Ballarat.
"We're looking forward to Ballarat," Redan coach Gary Learmonth said.
"We're disappointed with last week but the good thing about this time of year is you get another chance."
It will be a perfect opportunity for Redan to show how far it has come over the off-season, with the Lions aiming for a return to finals action this season.
at Eastern Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: elim final, 2022 - Darley 7.6 (48) d East Point 5.17 (47)
Darley has been quietly building to start the season with wins over Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh, but East Point will provide a different challenge.
The Roos have played just one game so far this season - a triple-digit win over Melton South - with Devils coach Dan Jordan acknowledging it is hard to get a read on East Point just yet.
BROTHERLY LOVE: Johnston brothers combine for incredible statline
His Devils will travel to Eastern Oval, a place the former Roos player and coach knows all too well, for a Saturday blockbuster.
"Home ground advantage is always prevalent when you're playing the eastern clubs," Jordan said.
"East Point gets a pretty good crowd out there, they're pretty vocal but we're ready anywhere and anytime.
"We're fully prepared because we knew we were playing our first half of the year away from home."
It will be a rematch of last year's elimination final, in which Darley prevailed with a one-point win against a wasteful East Point.
at Maddingley Park, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 8, 2022 - North Ballarat 8.11 (59) d Bacchus Marsh 4.8 (32)
Collingwood's bye in the VFL season has fallen at a time when both Bacchus Marsh and North Ballarat could welcome a player back, but only the Roosters will have the chance.
Sam Glover will line up for North Ballarat on Saturday following a three-goal outing in the VFL against Essendon, while Jake Long, who signed with the Cobras over summer, did not pass his final fitness test and will not be available.
It is a big blow for Bacchus Marsh, which adds another Greater Western Victoria Rebel in lively small forward Ethan McKercher at the weekend.
BEST OF THE WEST: Ballarat's AFL stars to watch this season
North Ballarat heads into the clash following an impressive come-from-behind victory against Redan, despite the Cobras' slow start to the season, Roosters coach Brendan McCartney was not getting ahead of himself.
"Every game is dangerous in this competition because there's not that much difference especially at this time of year," McCartney said.
"You've only got to look at the AFL where some of the teams that were winning four weeks ago can't win now and vice versa."
McCartney said it was important to never underestimate young kids with talent, with his youthful side also in a similar position.
"Last week's win showed us what we are doing well but it also showed us a couple of things that we've got to get right," McCartney said.
"We've got a chance to work on those and build on those."
The Roosters head to Maddingley Park to take on the winless Cobras on Saturday.
at Melton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 15, 2022 - Sunbury 19.13 (127) d Melton South 10.8 (68)
Melton South will field some new faces ahead of its round three clash with Sunbury, with the Panthers coming in off back-to-back triple-digit losses to start the season.
Tevita Hallett-Tauli'i returns for Melton South alongside Rob Frost and Jeremiah Petaia as Panthers, who will be without Cassius White, prepare for their first home game this year.
"It's a bit of a weird fixture this year with both Melton teams at home for the same weekend,"
"The support we get from the community and the supporters has been really good.
"They know where the footy club is at at the moment and they're just enjoying seeing these young blokes out there playing."
With the reigning premiers in round one and a fresh East Point in round two, it does not get much easier for Melton South as a red-hot Sunbury comes to town.
The Lions will be missing Jake Sutton with VFL duties, but still boast stars in Josh Guthrie, Cody Brand and Harrison Minton-Connell.
RD 1 PREVIEW: Long wait over as action returns
RD 1 REVIEW: Sebastopol reveals star ruck in dazzling debut
RD 2 PREVIEW: Lions, Roosters ready for early-season blockbuster
RD 2 REVIEW: Game-changer Crameri leads Roosters over rivals
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.