The refugee support network in Ballarat is trying to reach out to residents within the western part of the state to help them navigate new visa pathway options.
Under the new Labor Federal Government elected in May 2022 refugees who previously had a Temporary Protection Visa or Safe Haven Enterprise Visa are now eligible for a permanent Resolution of Status.
Ballarat Afghan Action Group spokesperson David MacPhail said a permanent resolution could help refugees in our community feel secure.
"It opens all those avenues to people who live permanently in Australia and the rest of us enjoy," he said.
"They'll be able to do things like get a permanent job, because they'll have permanency.
"They'll be more easily able to marry because it must be tricky for somebody to marry someone who may be sent out of the country and never come back again."
As refugees navigate the application process, Mr MacPhail said they wanted to help make sure the transition was smooth, especially for some people who had been living in Ballarat for eight years.
"This is not a simple process in the minds and hearts of people who have been under constant distress, never really being able to relax and say this is my home," he said.
"This application process for some people will be quite demanding and until someone gets a final decision, [I imagine] they won't be able to relax."
The action group will be working with Refugee Legal to hold free information sessions on Friday April 28.
Two sessions will be held at the Ballarat Welcome Centre - one about the pathway from temporary protection to permanency from 5pm to 6.30pm; the second session will be held from 7pm to 8.30pm and will be about family reunion and sponsorship.
On Saturday the legal firm will be hosting a clinic where individuals can get advice, with appointments between 10am and 4pm. These are available by contacting Refugee Legal.
Mr MacPhail said they were looking to help people in the wider western district, if coming to Ballarat is easier than travelling to Melbourne.
IN THE NEWS:
"We want them to have access to that information so they have a better understanding of where they sit now and how they can plan," he said.
About 19,000 people are expected to be eligible to apply for Resolution of Status Visas across the country which is expected to take a year to complete.
The Afghan action group has been working for almost two years, supporting communities during winter after the fall of Kabul.
Ballarat members have raised over $20,000 which pays for food and supplies during the winter.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.