The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Information sessions for refugees seeking permanent visas available in Ballarat.

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 28 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Afghan Auction Group representatives Abdul Rasuli and David MacPhail pictured in March 2022. Picture by Luke Hemer.
Ballarat Afghan Auction Group representatives Abdul Rasuli and David MacPhail pictured in March 2022. Picture by Luke Hemer.

The refugee support network in Ballarat is trying to reach out to residents within the western part of the state to help them navigate new visa pathway options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.