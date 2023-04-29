Imagine being young, parking in a disabled spot - and everyone staring at you.
Or worse - they get stuck into you.
Not because you are doing the wrong thing - but because your disability isn't obvious.
It's happened to Ballarat woman Fiona Hoey over and over again.
"They judge the driver before they look at the sticker on the car," she said.
The primary school mum has lived with Multiple Sclerosis since the age of 23 - yet people wonder why she uses a walking stick.
"When you have MS you can get incredibly dizzy - and it's very unpredictable," she said,
"People ask me what's wrong with my leg - or they ask if I have an injury.
"It's not malicious. They just don't understand MS."
Ms Hoey and Ballarat friend Narelle Dare are on a mission to promote the National Invisible Disabilities Access card, which came about as a result of the Disability Royal Commission.
It allows users to discreetly prove their hidden issues with dignity - and with no need to constantly explain.
"You can wear the card on a lanyard around your neck - or you can discreetly put it around your neck," Ms Hoey said.
"It shows you have a disability. No questions asked."
She said maintaining balance with MS was a huge issue.
"I need my car to be in an accessible place - and if you are not using a mobility aid, you do get judged and questioned," Ms Hoey said.
"If I park further away there is a chance I may not make it back. I have chronic pain and fatigue. There is a chance I could fall over.
"At least once you get to the car you can rest for a bit."
Ms Dare is juggling her own diagnosis of autism along with that of her daughter.
"It's great to have these invisible disability cards - and V/Line is one of the organisations that have been officially recognising them, but the general public needs to know what they are," the Sebastopol mum said.
"I know people look at Samantha and wonder if she has a disability.
"Her autism is at level one of a three-level scale and it's not immediately obvious.
"I think that unless you knew, you might not pick it up straight away. I know when Sam has a meltdown she becomes non-verbal.
"People can see the lanyard and then realise she has special needs."
Ms Hoey said nine million people in Australia had chronic conditions - all of them a potential hidden disability.
The cost of the $17 card and associated awareness material can be refunding via the NDIS.
She said using the card also made it easier for organisations to fulfil their legal obligations to comply with anti-discrimination laws.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
