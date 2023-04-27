The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Brown Hill pool closure: new splash park to open at recreation reserve as City of Ballarat defends community consultation process

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated April 27 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brown Hill's 25 metre cold-water pool will soon exist only in memories. Picture by Adam Trafford
Brown Hill's 25 metre cold-water pool will soon exist only in memories. Picture by Adam Trafford

Brown Hill's outdoor public swimming pool will permanently close after City of Ballarat councillors decided it was not worth saving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.