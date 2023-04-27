COVID-19 booster backlog: queues extend deep into next month

ANYONE seeking a COVID-19 booster is urged to plan ahead with most pharmacies across the region booked out in offering the virus protection until late next month.
Creswick pharmacist Jeff Unmack said there was not a COVID-19 vaccine shortage but more that distribution to pharmacies was not plentiful. His pharmacy has been limited to offering jabs one day a week and there was no trouble in filling any late cancellations.
Extra jabs for all adults opened in late February, making for fifth jabs for anyone aged 30-plus.
Mr Unmack said he had already been approached for a sixth dose from a customer deemed high-risk due to existing medical concerns.
Instead of counting boosters, health messaging has been encouraging people to get a booster if it had been six months from their last COVID-19 jab or infection.
Grampians Health chief strategy and regions officer Robert Grenfell, a public health expert, confirmed Grampians Health was unable to re-launch public vaccination programs because resourcing for COVID-19 jabs was now directed to primary care providers. This is largely pharmacists and general practitioners.
"We recommend booking in for your booster well before it is due to make sure you get to have it as soon as you are eligible," Dr Grenfell said.
"If you are due for your booster but have to wait for an appointment, please keep yourselves safe by wearing a mask if going into premises where physical distancing is not possible. Continue to practice hand hygiene and ask your family and visitors to keep their distance if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19."
Active COVID-19 cases remain stubbornly prevalent in the Ballarat region.
Mr Unmack said his pharmacy was constantly dispensing anti-viral medication, which was predominantly for people aged 70-plus who contract the COVID-19 virus.
There were 170 reported new COVID-19 cases in Ballarat last week. As cases are self-reported, health experts have warned the spread was far greater.
This comes amid the uncertainty of an early influenza season after waning immunity from the past three years in pandemic restrictions.
Reported influenza cases have already been on the rise in Ballarat with the city recording one of the state's highest rates of the virus leading into Easter. Flu jabs are set to play a key role in community protection.
COVID-19 vaccinations do not protect against influenza and the federal health department has advised both jabs can be given on the same day.
