The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

COVID-19 vaccine in Ballarat: booster demand into late May

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 booster backlog: queues extend deep into next month
COVID-19 booster backlog: queues extend deep into next month

ANYONE seeking a COVID-19 booster is urged to plan ahead with most pharmacies across the region booked out in offering the virus protection until late next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.