WHEN a footballer the calibre like Will Collis wants to pull on the boots for Clunes it is great for our community football.
The Sydney Swans captain could take a well-earned break in what is a Victorian Football League bye for his team this week - give the body a break six rounds into his season.
Instead, Collis will stay true to his pledge to line-up for the Magpies, his nominated home club, against Ballan in the Central Highlands Football League seniors.
Collis, who hails from West Gippsland, has links to the club via Magpies' recruit John Simson. Rather than being a one-off appearance, the aim is for Collis to play a couple of matches with the Magpies when he can.
In the modern era of football in the Ballarat region, links with footballers like Collis are more important than ever.
We have entered a sixth football season without the city's own VFL club, North Ballarat Roosters.
While there remains a strong flavour of Roosters' experience across the Ballarat and Central Highlands football leagues, in coaching and players, football moves on fast.
A key feature of the Roosters' VFL program was in homegrown players taking their skills back to their grassroots clubs, fresh from playing alongside and against the state's best and AFL-listed players.
Losing the Roosters has meant gradually losing the depth of players investing back into their home clubs.
The path the other way, taking players from VFL in Ballarat to the game's highest ranks with AFL clubs, has also become a tougher prospect. There are remnants of the all-but-extinct Roosters.
Redan export Isaac Smith, then aged 33, last season became the oldest player to win the Norm Smith Medal as best on ground in an AFL grand final. Promising Geelong junior James Tsitas became the last Roosters player drafted to AFL ranks last year when he landed a supplementary spot with Gold Coast Suns after time in the SANFL.
Without the Roosters, grassroots players wanting to push their game to a higher level in the VFL must move, at the very least to be training in Melbourne and Geelong.
This is still possible. While Collis is set to play for Clunes, league rival Buninyong has named Joel Ottavi to return for his home club in what is a bye from his VFL duties with Williamstown.
But it is a lot different to having a VFL club in your back yard.
VFL-listed players like Collis and Ottavi, and a band in the Ballarat Football League, offer an edge in experience that can rally not only their teammates but those on the field playing against them.
They show juniors, up close, what can be possible in the game.
Not to mention the chance for country crowds to see how a high-quality player measures up against their own stars.
While we can continue to rue what we have been missing, it is important to celebrate and promote the prospects we do have in our game this season.
Such experience on the field and in the rooms only keeps improving our grassroots leagues. We look forward to what it might bring this weekend.
MORE FROM THE PRESS BOX:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.