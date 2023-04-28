All you need to know for another great weekend of Ballarat regional football

The football season is only in its early days, but the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League have quickly hotted up.
In the biggest game so far in the BFNL, round three offers a rematch of the 2022 grand final between Melton and Sebastopol at Melton on Saturday.
These two have developed a great rivalry, with no better encounter than the grand final in which the Bloods ended a premiership drought with a narrow victory.
The CHFL this week features a series of big games, but none bigger than Dunnstown taking on reigning premier Gordon at Dunnstown.
Gordon ended the Towners' runs last season in a preliminary final.
Dunnstown is determined to turn that outcome around.
