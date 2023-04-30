Drainage - $3.1 million allocated for drainage projects. This includes $1.3 million for drainage maintenance across the city - an additional $1 million up from last year - and $1.77 million for capital drainage projects. We have also allocated $3.3 million in funding to the Miners Rest drainage scheme in 2024/25 and 2025/26, as well as a total of $2 million to support drainage works in Cardigan Village in 2024/25 and 2025/26.