Team Talk: Dunnstown to debut recruits, VFL gun returns for Roosters

The Central Highlands Football League returns to action on Saturday, while the Ballarat Football Netball League continues its red-hot start to 2023.
David Brehaut and Edward Holland discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
TEAM SELECTION: View all the selected teams across the CHFL and BFNL
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.