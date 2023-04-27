A huge metal panel from Ballarat's GovHub building has vanished after Thursday's high winds.
The brown strip - about 30cm wide and almost 2 metres high - is missing from the north side of the structure, facing Market Street.
The panel would have been about 6 metres above the footpath below - which is a popular shortcut to the Ballarat railway station. The footpath underneath was not cordoned off at dawn on Friday.
A source alerted The Courier late Thursday.
A cherry picker was seen parked near the site on Friday morning.
Figures from the Bureau of Meteorology show gusts in Ballarat peaked at 56kmh at 2.30pm that day.
It is the second time in just over five months a chunk of the building has come off.
Part of the GovHub was closed to the public for several days from November after a panel fell onto a concourse and main pedestrian thoroughfare.
The five-storey GovHub was completed in April 2021, four months behind schedule, at a cost of about $100 million.
IN THE NEWS
It was designed by John Wardle Architects and built in a joint venture with Kane Constructions and Ballarat's Nicholson Constructions.
The 101 Armstrong Street site was set up to accommodate up to 1000 Victorian Government public servants and 220 cars.
The state government has been emailed for more information.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.