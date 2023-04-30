If it is not enough that the majority of home-owners are suffering under increased interest rates of an extra $300 per week, but now the Ballarat council is - through various sneaky methods designed to circumvent the Victorian regulations - increasing its annual take on top of the rate increase.
Add to that the revaluation where our properties will not decrease even though the market prices have remained stagnant. Add that to the council rates rise and the kick is even harder.
If they do not have the money for some of their projects, why not wait or cancel them altogether?
Is the opening of the mall really worth it and will people return to the area given the vast array of options available outside the city centre?
The Commonwealth Games is looming as another council expense.
Talk of railway stations at Mars Stadium and what will follow as "sure as eggs is eggs" is a footbridge. Is this investment warranted or merely another example of inflated egos when one considers the limited high-profile events that are held there?
Our impoverished state government is surely going to tighten its belts, and, maybe it will not contribute the financial assistance our leaders expect.
Are we, the poor ratepayers of the City of Ballarat, expected to foot the bill for the shortcomings of these dreams?
Peter Thompson, Mount Rowan
RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat rates to increase in 2023 draft council budget
I'm sure I'd be speaking for a lot of Ballarat residents in saying a big "no" for a raise in council rates when we are getting nothing we want or need in the wasting of our money.
The council isn't listening to anything the residents are saying.
Craig McDonald, Invermay Park
This money-hungry Ballarat council wants to increase our rates on top of purple-lid bins. This unjustifiable rate rise won't go towards infrastructure - all it will do is bring our yearly rates up from $1800 to $2000.
We get very little for our rates now and will get a lot less after this rise; the only thing that won't change is the lip-service from the town hall.
The council gloats about the roads that have been bitumen but there are still hundreds of kilometres of roads that still need to be done.
They are finally going to build a roundabout at the Intersection at Madden Road and Remembrance Drive after a fatality five years ago.
I would like to know what the Ballarat council did with that Black Spot federal funding, seeing it was reported last week they were putting in a roundabout.
I can't believe it takes that long to receive black spot funding and if it does, the proposed roundabout at Finchs and Greenhalghs roads won't be started this side of the Commonwealth Games.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
The intersection at the BP at Warrenheip is getting more and more dangerous.
What is intended to protect drivers who have to cross the highway in order to get to Dunnstown or Warrenheip?
Susan Patterson, Dunnstown
I think the Victorian government has Ballarat on the bottom of the barrel.
They continue to insult us with their lack of commitment and transparency. But their lack of insight only insults themselves.
Diane Grant, Lake Wendouree
I am disturbed by the submission to remove the caveats on dog and cat ownership in the 'Sanctuary' estate in Mount Helen.
The residents should be reminded that it was a condition imposed when the subdivision was made. They have made a decision to live there and should respect this.
They are correct in their claim that there are fewer koalas residing in nearby bushland, but this is all the more important that there is a relatively safe environment for them.
The environment for the koalas is diminishing all too rapidly. How can the council have the authority to overturn the rules?
Roger Darby, Mount Helen
As someone who also uses public transport, I refuse to use it if I have an appointment that's time-sensitive. I've done it once before and because of the inconsistent bus times I was almost an hour late to an appointment.
There need to be more buses, more frequently.
Aimee Raynor, Wendouree
As long as it does not infringe on the locals, development coming into Ballarat will enhance the city in the long-term.
However, proper planning is required and council should not see the dollar value from the rates but should implement infrastructure such as services, transport, landscaping, parks for open space and proper landcare. Far too often, council makes hurried surface decisions with no long-term commitment.
Just look at the western city developments such as Lucas and Winter Valley.
Why were there no extra roads put in or even bus routes?
Just try travelling into the city or home again during peak times. Ballarat has grown rapidly in the past decade. Has it been for the better or for the worse?
David Harbison, Ballarat East
I grew up in Ballarat East, being educated at the Queen Street state school and then at The Ballarat Junior Technical School.
I moved to Western Australia in 1970 and have regularly kept Informed about the events happening in Ballarat - through family and media outlets.
When the decision was announced that the Commonwealth Games were to be held in Ballarat, one of my first thoughts was that a new reliable, decent railway service would be called for, servicing not only the Games but also the ever-growing areas.
As there is already a railway line running through the area, that being the Ballarat to Maryborough line, I believe a new station should be built here, adjacent to the site of the Games on Creswick Road.
One only has to look at Bendigo to see that in recent times they gained three new stations, so surely Ballarat deserves this new station.
Further, I truly believe the only efficient way to shift large numbers of people is by rail.
By building the station here it would not only alleviate congestion along Creswick Road, but on other nearby streets and the CBD.
It would also establish sustainable infrastructure for the expansion of the greater Ballarat area. This would be a lasting legacy of these Games with a modern service into the future.
Raymond Kennedy, Swan View, WA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.