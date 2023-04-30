Health system under pressure from long-COVID

Long-COVID is likely to further impact already-stretched GP clinics and hospitals, an expert has warned.
Grampians Health chief strategy and regions officer Dr Rob Grenfell said GPs were at the forefront of treating long-COVID cases but research had also found increased inflammation resulting from COVID infection could trigger heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and lung disease.
An extensive review of global long-COVID research was published in the journal Nature last week, and earlier this week the results of a parliamentary inquiry into long-COVID and repeated COVID infections were also revealed.
"We are learning about COVID all the time. It's a new virus that only emerged as a human infection in the last three years so we are still learning ... but what we have learned is the virus itself has the potential of causing persistent symptoms in a significant number of people," he said.
People who have been hospitalised with COVID are most at risk of developing long-COVID, but many people who only had a mild infection have still reported symptoms lingering.
Dr Grenfell said vaccination substantially reduced the chance of getting long-COVID.
Up to 15 to 25 per cent of people who are unvaccinated, or only partially vaccinated, could develop long-COVID or persistent symptoms, the most common of which are ongoing fatigue and brain fog.
Less common but still widely reported conditions include the re-emergence of other infections that a person has had in the past, particularly glandular fever, and inflammation of blood vessels causing clotting disorders that present as stroke and heart attack, as well as diabetes and lung disease.
"If we suddenly have a potential increase of patient lead on the health system of 15 per cent you would have to say that's going to be a problem ... so we are trying to come to grips with what that means to a health service," Dr Grenfell said.
"If we are going to be treating increases in heart attack, stroke and diabetes from a hospital perspective that's a problem for us ... when we are already working at an extremely busy capacity ... and on the other side we know GPs it can take weeks to get an appointment so how do they cope with that increased demand?"
The Australasian College of GPs has developed guidelines for GPs treating people who may or may not have long-COVID.
Dr Mike Freelander, chair of the House of Representative's Standing Committee on Health, Aged Care and Sport's inquiry into long-COVID and repeated COVID infections, said it was clear that long-COVID was a significant problem.
"At this stage it does seem that specific treatments require more evidence of benefit before being specifically recommended, but this will become clearer over time. Certainly, most of the care needs to be provided by the primary care system, such as by GPs, nurses, and allied health professionals," he wrote.
"Our primary health providers need to be educated on how best to support and diagnose long-COVID. The role of specific long-COVID clinics as a resource for primary health providers is very important to allow adequate services for major complications, and these clinics may help in providing treatment plans."
