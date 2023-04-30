The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Evening VIEW Club the main sponsor of The Smith Family

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
April 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Evening VIEW Club president Janine Baker and vice-president Kate Dickinson. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Evening VIEW Club president Janine Baker and vice-president Kate Dickinson. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A leading women's volunteer organisation is calling on new members who want to give back to their community and develop friendships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.