A leading women's volunteer organisation is calling on new members who want to give back to their community and develop friendships.
The Ballarat Evening VIEW Club is the largest community sponsor of The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, which provides students with financial, educational and personal support.
VIEW is an acronym for Voice, Interests and Education of Women.
Ballarat club president Janine Baker said the program was crucial, particularly in the current economic climate.
"Ballarat Evening VIEW Club supports the education of 11 students, ensuring they have what they need for the school year," Ms Baker said.
"We are always looking for women of all backgrounds and ages to join us. The more members in our club, the more fun we have and the more money we raise for our students."
The Ballarat club currently has 45 members.
One reason for the call-out for new members is The Smith Family's target to increase the number of children being sponsored across Australia.
Over the next five years, it hopes to grow sponsorships from 58,000 to 100,000.
Ballarat Evening VIEW Club vice-president Kate Dickinson said The Smith's Family's new target showed the degree of the need of children.
"They're all usually referred to by the schools or via community services," Ms Dickinson said.
"We're predominantly a friendship group so you have community access to other people but you're promoting a good cause.
"A lot of these women (members) have been high functioning in their working life and it's just nice to have that communication and stimulation and the club provides that."
The Ballarat club's major fundraiser is gift-wrapping at Stockland Wendouree leading up to Christmas Day, Mother's Day and Father's Day.
It raises enough funds to support its 11 students and others in The Smith Family's educational programs. In addition to supporting students, the club regularly hosts social events.
Ballarat Evening VIEW Club dinner meetings are held at the Ballarat Golf Club on the second Wednesday of each month at 6.30pm and often feature guest speakers.
To inquire, phone Ms Baker on 0427 855 006 or Ms Dickinson on 0419 220 156.
Mother's Day gift-wrapping will occur at Stockland Wendouree from May 10.
