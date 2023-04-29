Ballarat's Bec Nebozuk is finding it extremely hard to find a secure rental property and fears she has only six months' worth of savings to live off.
The university student is currently living in a temporary rental property in Ballarat while she searches for accommodation in Melbourne where she will be undertaking her studies.
Ms Nebozuk has a chronic illness and mental health issues, and is struggling to find a disability support worker to help her access rental and employment help because "they are all swamped".
She is feeling the cost of living pressures in grocery bills and rent prices. According to the latest ABS data, rent prices increased 5.3 per cent in the year to March up from 4.8 per cent in February.
Over the 12 months to March, food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 8.1 per cent, with price rises seen across all food categories.
Ms Nebozuk's parents pay her numerous medical bills but she said this support was unstainable and they wanted to stop paying for them.
"I have a lower budget because I can't work so I don't have an income which also limits my (housing) options because some people are looking for people who can work," Ms Nebozuk said.
"It's quite difficult. It's all coming out of savings. I have about six months' worth. After that, I don't know.
"I just submitted a Centrelink claim and I just have to wait. I haven't been able to get onto NDIS, they haven't gotten back to me, so it's just a waiting game and I don't have much time."
Ms Nebozuk, who has couch surfed in the past, said it was difficult to find accommodation in Melbourne to cater for her disability. She said she was always on the edge of being homeless.
"It's terrifying. I do get frustrated but it's more terrifying because I don't have any security whatsoever. I don't have that knowledge that I will be able to find somewhere to live," she said.
"It's very survival mode. I am in survival mode and I have been for a while. If I don't find somewhere to live, I don't know what I will do. I will likely be couch surfing or looking at shelters."
Living alone with a disability limits Ms Nebozuk's ability to cook so she has to opt for the more expensive pre-made microwave meals.
"It's really expensive and not sustainable at all but I don't have another option," she said.
Ms Nebozuk acknowledges there are many people in Australia experiencing hardship with the current increase in cost of living prices.
"It's something people need to hear if it's not on your mind. It's very situational and a lot of people don't realise how risky it is for people, especially for people who are in domestic violence situations and unsafe home environments," she said.
"It needs to change. There needs to be some support in between emergency and long-term because I fit in neither of those options unless I am homeless and I am doing everything I can to avoid that. There needs to be some sort of support because it's just not sustainable."
