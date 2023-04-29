The Courier
Cost of living: rental and grocery prices hurting Ballarat student

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated April 29 2023 - 9:06pm, first published 8:30pm
A Ballarat student, not pictured, is feeling the pressures of the current increase in cost of living prices.
A Ballarat student, not pictured, is feeling the pressures of the current increase in cost of living prices.

Ballarat's Bec Nebozuk is finding it extremely hard to find a secure rental property and fears she has only six months' worth of savings to live off.

